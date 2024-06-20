President Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration request for New Mexico 

SANTA FE – Today, President Joe Biden granted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for New Mexico, an action that will release federal funds to support recovery efforts for the ongoing South Fork Fire and Salt Fire.

“I’m grateful to President Biden for approving the Major Disaster Declaration quickly,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This federal assistance will help affected residents receive the necessary aid to begin to recover and rebuild their lives.”

The declaration will provide assistance to individuals, households and businesses in the affected areas of Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Tribe. The governor’s office and Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continue to work with the Biden Administration to get Otero County included in the disaster declaration.

Public assistance will also be available for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, including debris removal and emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance for Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Tribe.

Additionally, all areas in the state of New Mexico are eligible to apply for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which provides aid for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risks to life and property from natural hazards.

Further designations may be made if requested by the state and justified by the results of ongoing damage assessments.

Individuals in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Tribe who have been affected by the South Fork and Salt fires can apply for assistance from FEMA through the following ways: