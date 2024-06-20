Office of Inspector General News: Columbia, TN Resident Convicted of TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE – Today, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of 32-year-old Laquita Caldwell of Columbia, Tennessee. Ms. Caldwell was convicted of one count of TennCare fraud for selling a controlled prescription medication (Adderall) during an undercover drug investigation conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Drug Unit.

The drugs were prescribed to Ms. Caldwell’s son, who is a TennCare recipient, and paid for by the Division of TennCare at a cost of $38.74. As a result of the conviction, Ms. Caldwell has been sentenced to 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution to TennCare for the cost of the prescription.

Ms. Caldwell’s case was prosecuted by the Williamson County District Attorney General Stacey Edmonson.

“Through her actions, Ms. Caldwell took advantage of her son’s prescription benefits that were provided by TennCare,” said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. “The OIG remains committed to our mission of protecting the resources and benefits that TennCare provides to eligible citizens of Tennessee.”

Tennesseans can receive cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions through the OIG Cash for Tips Program. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, emailing Tenncare.Fraud@tn.gov or through the Office of Inspector General website.