KOWLOON CELEBRATES THE FINAL COUNTDOWN TO END AN ERA SATURDAY
Rockin’ Through The Decades Concert Series Kicks Off Saturday Rain or Shine
Kowloon, the iconic, family-owned landmark Asian Restaurant that opened in 1950, celebrates the first phase of its closing this Saturday with Hall of Fame legends The Platters and special guests.”SAUGUS, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Kowloon, the iconic Asian Restaurant and entertainment complex in Saugus, will officially start the clock to the first phase of its anticipated closing with The Final Countdown: Rockin’ Through the Decades Concert Series, ending a long, successful run of the outdoor portion of the venue.
Frederick J Balboni Jr. - Series Producer
WHO: The countdown begins with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the 50s and 60s icons The Platters® (theplatters.com), who reside in the Rock n’ Roll, Vocal, and GRAMMY® Halls of Fame. They will be backed by the 20-piece Tom LaMark Orchestra and joined by special guests The Drifters (Under The Boardwalk…) and Cornell Gunther’s Coasters (Yakety Yak…).
Adding to the local flavor, vocalist Evangelia Pappas and brass instrumentalist Alejandro Pappas, two exceptionally gifted recent graduates from Everett High School, will also grace the stage with The Platters at this inclusive and community-centric event.
WHEN: Saturday, June 22, 2024, RAIN OR SHINE. Gates open for a special VIP party at 6:30 p.m., followed by public admission at 7:30 p.m. Show time is at 8 p.m.
WHERE: Kowloon Restaurant 948 Broadway, Route One North, Saugus, Massachusetts 01960
The Kowloon Rockin’ Through The Decades Concert Series continues with The Stylistics featuring original lead singer Russell Thompkins, Jr. (70s), on Friday, July 5, 2024, and Taylor Dayne with Special Guests The Cover Girls (80s/90s), on Saturday, July 20, 2024. More to be announced soon.
