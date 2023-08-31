Trifecta of American Music Royalty Headline the Annual Italian Feast Honoring Healing Saints Cosmas and Damian
Living Legend Wayne Newton, King of Freestyle Stevie B., and Hall of Fame group The Coasters Headline Free Concerts in East Cambridge on September 8, 9, & 10
Rain or shine, the Society of Saints Cosmas in Damian of East Cambridge will present the 98th edition of the Italian Culture and Food Feast honoring the Italian healing Saints Cosmas and Damian on Warren and Porter Streets on September 8, 9, and 10, 2023.
Entertainment headliners for this year’s food and music festival are Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, the King of Freestyle Stevie B., and Rock & Roll vocal legends Carl Gardiner’s The Coasters.
The fun family event on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on Porter and Warren Streets highlights the sweet and savory food aromas of pizza, fried dough, Italian sausages, peppers, zeppoles, and much more. A “Beer Garden,” amusement rides, and continuous music are featured favorites.
The statues of Saints Cosmas and Damian carried by members of the fraternal Society formed in their honor, joined by the North End Marching Band, will process from their permanent Chapel on 17 Porter Street in East Cambridge to a uniquely adorned outdoor chantry overlooking the festival concourse on Warren Street. Immediately following their arrival at 7 p.m., a special healing service with the holy relics will be led by Monsignor Anthony Spinosa (formerly of East Cambridge) from the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon.
Club Classic DJ Ricky (formerly of The Palace, Stars Dance Club, The Rack, and STAR FM) will command the Warren Street Stage At 7:30 p.m., as Feast revelers dance on the block under the stars featuring a LIVE performance by the King of Freestyle Stevie B. (Party Your Body, Spring Love, Because I Love You…). At 11 p.m., the members return the Saints to their permanent Chapel.
On Saturday, the festivities begin at 1 p.m. with continuous LIVE entertainment with New York-based easy-listening crooner Gian Farone. At 6:30 p.m., the Saints process with members of the Society and the faithful from their permanent Chapel, accompanied by the award-winning Everett High School Marching Band under the direction of Gene O’Brien.
Internationally acclaimed vocalists Lance Bernard Bryant and Omar Ross, who form the dynamic pop duo P2, will make their Feast debut at 6 p.m., followed by a special, LIVE concert at 8 p.m. by Mr. Las Vegas, the legendary Wayne Newton (Danke Shoen, Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast, Red Roses for a Blue Lady…).
The grand finale of the Feast begins on Sunday at 10 a.m. with retired Boston Auxiliary Bishop Peter Uglietto as the principal celebrant of a concelebrated Mass in honor of the Healing Saints Cosmas and Damian on the Warren Street Stage.
The Grand Procession with the Saints throughout the streets of East Cambridge and Somerville begins at 1 p.m., accompanied by Society members joined by the faithful, the North End, and St. Alfio’s Marching Bands.
Regional favorites Stephen Savio’s Seabreeze and Smokin’ Joe and his band will entertain throughout the day as the food and fun flow through the streets. The Grand Procession arrives back on Warren Street at approximately 7 p.m. featuring a massive confetti shower followed by a LIVE performance in honor of the healing Saints by Doo Wop royalty and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Carl Gardiner’s The Coasters (Charlie Brown, Yakety Yak, Poison Ivy…).
Saints Cosmas and Damien return to their permanent Chapel with members of the Society and the North End Marching band at 10:30 p.m., concluding the 98th Italian Feast.
