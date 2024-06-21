Meet Policy Pathways’ 2024 Summer Academy Participants
Meet members of the 2024 session of the Summer Academy, co-hosted by Policy Pathways and VCU's Wilder School.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s session of the Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service, co-hosted by Policy Pathways and VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, begins Sunday, June 23, on the VCU campus as well as its usual online capacity.
Policy Pathways and the Wilder School are pleased that Wilder School Dean, Dr. Susan T. Gooden, and the Honorable Chuck Richardson, retired Richmond City Council Member (5th District), will bring greetings at the Opening Ceremony. Attorney Danyahel Norris, of Norris & Norris, Attorneys and Counselors at Law in Houston, Texas, will serve as Keynote Speaker.
A Public Policy Forum will follow the Academy’s opening events from 2:00pm-4:00pm. The forum’s theme is "Death In Custody: The Implications of Accountability and Transparency for The Criminal Justice System.” Through this topic, moderator and VCU Prof. Charles Kehoe will engage panelists— Dr. Jay D. Aronson, Dr. Antionette V. Irving, Hon. Delores L. Mcquinn, and Dr. Darwin Fishman—and discuss the importance of preventing in-custody deaths by adhering to carceral system protocols and improving data collection mechanisms. The event is free and open to the public at VCU Hibbs Hall Auditorium, Room 303 at 900 Park Avenue, Richmond Virginia. For online attendance, use the link https://tinyurl.com/5ESY7VZH to join.
We have an outstanding cohort of students attending the Academy this summer. Terriel Williams is junior class president at his school and deeply involved in the run club, marching band, drama club, and Battle of the Brains. “I heard about [the Summer Academy] at one of my Student Advisory Council meetings and thought it was an opportunity I couldn’t miss. I want to learn as much as possible from all the program offers to teach me.” He advocates for change in his community and school by fostering welcoming environments for his peers. “I have taken on leadership positions to help make changes in the community. I am also a people person so I love meeting new people and building long lasting meaningful connections.”
Zoe Crawley has prior experience with policy, being a volunteer with the Virginia League of Conservation Voters and an active member of Model UN. “I am most excited to delve into creating innovative solutions for complex issues, particularly those related to human rights,” she says. “I am eager to gain new perspectives and expand my understanding of policymaking to better address societal challenges.” Zoe advocates for clean energy policies, encourages voter participation, engages in activities supporting students with disabilities at her school, and actively emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and community engagement. She was inspired to become involved in advocacy and policy by those around her. “My interest in policy was sparked by my mother's work with the Virginia League of Conservation Voters and a Career Day presentation by a Sierra Club representative highlighting the impact of industrial practices on communities.”
Tien Hoang’s interest in policy has personal roots. “As a first-generation American, I am constantly surrounded by immigrant perspectives,” she shares. “Having grown up in an incredibly diverse community, I've learned quickly the importance of acknowledging and aiding the underrepresented when it comes to policy decisions.” Tien organized a webinar on gun violence with NextGen’s Youth Advisory Board and Students Demand earlier this year, as well as committed numerous after-school hours to many academic Honor societies and clubs. “I have also worked within my school to promote diversity, equity, and representation through the organization Equity Ambassadors and as a director of the Culture Fashion Show.”
Marie Lofty, Summer Academy alumna and current Dean of Students, is excited to see this year’s stellar cohort excel: “The Summer Academy was a fantastic experience for me. I had a great time learning from speakers with a range of experience in advocacy and policy and am now honored to serve in the position of Dean of Students. I want to be able to give the incoming class of students an experience that is at least as good as mine.”
Program participants will showcase their Capstone projects and receive certificates of completion at the Closing Ceremony on Saturday, July 6th.
For more information, contact info@policypathways.org or (866) 465-6671.
