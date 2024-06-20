Second Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Open in Hinds County

MADISON, Miss. – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and FEMA have opened a second Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Hinds County to help survivors affected by the April 8-11, 2024, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

Specialists from FEMA, the State of Mississippi and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, check the status of their application, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

The center is located at:

Smith-Wills Stadium parking lot (look for the FEMA signage)

1200 Cool Papa Bell Drive

Jackson, MS 39216

The center is open:

Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday; closed.

To find the location of all open centers, visit fema.gov/drc.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at

800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.