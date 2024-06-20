American Bar Association Offers Free Legal Aid to Kentucky Storm Survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Free legal assistance is available to disaster survivors in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties who were affected by the April 2, severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides throughout Kentucky.

Kentuckians who need help can call 859-993-0300, 8:30 a.m. -- noon; 1:00 -- 4:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. If after business hours, survivors can leave a message and calls may be returned on the next business day. The hotline is available to connect survivors to free legal services in qualifying counties who cannot afford an attorney.

Legal Aid may be able to help survivors in the following ways:

FEMA and SBA financial benefits;

Home repair contracts and property insurance claims;

Re-doing wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster;

Price gouging, scams or identity theft;

Landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure; and

Disability-related access to federal, state and local disaster programs.

The Disaster Legal Services (DLS) program works with state and local partners to provide free legal help for low-income disaster survivors. The service is a partnership between the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, FEMA, and various organizations and volunteer attorneys.

For the latest information on Kentucky's recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782.