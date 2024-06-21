SABESP – MATERIAL FACT
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM – Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, and in continuity with the Material Facts disclosed on April 18, 2024 and June 4, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in a meeting held on June 20, 2024, the State Privatization Board (CDPED – Conselho Diretor do Programa Estadual de Desestatização) along with the Management Council of the State Program for Public-Private Partnerships (CGPPP – Conselho Gestor do Programa Estadual de Parcerias Público-Privadas), following the resolutions of April 17, 2024 and June 3, 2024, resolved on the additional terms and conditions applicable to the selection of the Reference Investor, within the scope of the approval of the public offering of shares issued by Sabesp and owned by the State (“Public Offering”).
The full content of the minute of the meeting is available at this link (Portuguese Only)
In addition, CDPED, jointly with CGPPP, decided on the minimum price for the sale of shares in the Public Offering by the State, as well as the minimum coverage as a condition for determining the Selected Reference Investor. Due to the confidential nature of the meeting, the full content of the minute of the meeting will only be disclosed and published after the settlement of the Public Offering.
The Company will keep the market informed of developments regarding the subject of this Material Fact.
Contatos de RI
