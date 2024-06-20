Health on Ministerial Independent Investigation Panel to investigate Middle Letaba water challenges

18 June 2024

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, has in terms of section 99 of the National Water Act, 1997, established the Ministerial Independent Investigation Panel; this follows an oversight visit which the Ministry conducted in April this year, of the Olifants Water Management Area where the Middle Letaba dam is located and a subsequent meeting, where stakeholders expressed their frustrations over lack of water from the tributaries which feed the Middle Letaba dam.

The Panel has been afforded six months to investigate and compile a comprehensive report on the water challenges in the Middle Letaba sub-catchment, determine the root causes for the Middle Letaba dam not filling up and reasons why some water users are not receiving their allocations.

The Ministerial Independent Investigation Panel comprises 8 members, with expertise from various disciplines, including law, geohydrology and engineering. Judge Bernard Ngoepe SC has been appointed as the Chairperson and will be assisted by Professor Tumai Murombo in his capacity as deputy Chairperson.

In a meeting with the Panel members this morning, Minister Mchunu gave a detailed outline as to why the panel has been established and what task it was to carry out, stating the following: “One aspect of transformation relates to ensuring equitable distribution of water. We cannot overlook the basic rights of people to have access to water; there has to be a balance between the right to access water for domestic purposes and the right to water for commercial purposes.”

For more information, contact

Mr Andile Tshona, acting Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 073 566 3345

E-mail: tshonaa@dws.gov.za

Kamogelo Mogotsi, Spokesperson for the Ministry

Cell: 076 523 0085

