Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae announces members of Free State Executive Council for 7th administration

Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae

announces members of the Free State Executive Council for the 7th administration

Ladies and gentlemen of the press

Today, I am honoured to announce the members of the Free State Executive Council for the 7th administration.

Perhaps, I must begin by reiterating what we said on my inauguration that – this administration shall be about fighting corruption, building an ethical state, and providing quality services to our people. We make no apologies for that our government will deal decisively with individuals who will stand in the way of effective and efficient service delivery.

Now, the team I am announcing today reflects our commitment to addressing key priorities of our government, enhancing public service, and ensuring a sustainable future for all our people.

Each member brings a wealth of experience, commitment, and a shared vision for the prosperity of our province.

This Executive Council shall be constituted of men and women who are dedicated to serving the people of the Free State with integrity, transparency, and responsiveness to the needs of our people

The Members of the Executive Council are as follows:

1. MEC for Finance, Tourism & Economic Development – Mr. Moses Ketso Makume

2. MEC for Public Works & Infrastructure – Ms. Dibolelo Kathleen Mahlatsi

3. MEC for Social Development – Ms. Nokwanje Selina Leeto

4. MEC for Education – Dr Mantlhake Julia Maboya

5. MEC for Health – Mr. Monyatso Viceroy Mahlatsi

6. MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development and Environmental Affairs – Ms. Elizabeth Cornelia Rockman

7. MEC for Community Safety, Roads & Transport – Mr. Jabu Ntsokolo Ishmael Mbalula

8. MEC for COGTA & Human Settlements – Mr. Teboho Zacharia Mokoena

9. MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture & Recreation – Ms. Ntobizanele Beauty Sifuba

We are committed to working collaboratively to implement policies and initiatives that will drive progress and improve the quality of life for every single citizen in our province.

I have every confidence in the abilities of these men and women to lead us into the future. Together, we will strive to build a better, stronger, and more inclusive future.

Lastly, the Free State community is mourning the heartbreaking news of Judy Mpho Moalusi – a teacher at Tsoseletso High School – whose life was tragically cut short in an alleged violent incident with her boyfriend.

Her untimely death has sparked an outpouring of outrage, highlighting the urgent need for gender-based violence and ensuring the safety of all individuals – particularly women and children.

We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Nomathemba Kweleta, a 27-year-old female who lost her life in a horrific attack by pit bulls in Rocklands, Mangaung. This incident has reignited the contentious conversation over the safety of certain breeds of dogs, and I will be directing our government to implement henceforth effective safety measures to prevent such vicious attacks on our people by dogs.

Thank you!