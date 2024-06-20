Submit Release
Employment and Labour embarks on community outreach campaign in Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality, 19 to 21 Jun

Led by the Public Employment Services branch the campaign is hosted with the aim of capacitating work seekers and the youth in Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality with vital information with regards to job-hunting.  

During the three-day campaign, aspirant work seekers will be capacitated by the department’s skilled Career Counsellors with information that will enhance their career insights and boost their employability through a range of job-hunting skills programs. Also on offer is the registration service on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database for possible future employment. 

Additional services to be provided include processing of Unemployment Insurance Fund applications, claims assessment, resolving UIF enquiries, processing of Occupational Injuries and Diseases claims and inquiries, and Inspection and Enforcement Services. 
Members of the public that wish to be assisted with the above-mentioned services are encouraged to bring along the following documents: 

  • Unemployed youth should bring along a detailed CV to be registered on the ESSA Database 
  • ID Documents/Valid Passport

The details of the campaign are as follows:

Date: 19 June 2024     
Venue: Monotsha Tribal Office, Phuthaditjhaba     
Time: 09h00 -15h00 

Date: 20 June 2024 
Venue: Environmental Centre Hall  , Phuthaditjhaba     
Time: 09h00 -15h00 

Date: 21 June 2024     
Venue: Bluegumbosch Sports Ground, Phuthaditjhaba 
Time: 09h00 -15h00

For media inquiries, please contact: 
Ms Cebisa Siyobi 
Provincial Communication Officer: Free State 
Cell: 072 427 6034                                              
E-mail: cebisa.siyobi@labour.gov.za 
 

