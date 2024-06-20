Submit Release
Limpopo swears in newly appointed Members of Executive Council, 20 Jun

The Limpopo High Court Judge President, George Phathudi will prised over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Members of Executive Council. Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has this Tuesday, 18 June 2024 announced a team of Members of the Executive Council for the 7th Administration.

The ten Members of Executive Council (MECs), will each take an oath before the Judge in accordance with the provision of the South African Constitution.

Media are invited to cover the ceremony as follows :

Date : 20 June 2024 
Venue : The Ranch Hotel, Limpopo 
Time : 15h30

Enquiries : 
Ndavhe Ramakuela (Provincial Government Spokesperson) 
Cell: 082 200 5357 / 067 267 2063 
E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za 
 

