Public Release Free and Reduced-Price Meals: Community Eligibility Provision

About

West Ada School District (WASD) prides itself in upholding its mission of "preparing today's students for tomorrow's challenges" by offering many distinctive programs. West Ada is the largest school district in Idaho, operating 58 public schools in Eagle, Star, Meridian, and western Boise, spanning kindergarten through high school. West Ada School District serves approximately 40,000 students and employs almost 5,000 certified and classified staff.

