Public Release Free and Reduced-Price Meals: Community Eligibility Provision

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Ada School District (WASD) will serve nutritious meals every school day under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Effective August 2024, all students participating at schools eligible for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the national nutrition programs will receive free breakfast and lunch. These schools include Meridian Elementary and Ustict Elementary. Students at schools eligible for Provision 2 will receive free breakfast and lunch.

WASD encourages families to fill out meal applications starting August 1, 2024 to see if their students may qualify for free or reduced meals. The applications help reduce negative balances as well as determine a school’s eligibility for CEP and Provision 2 participation.

To apply for free or reduced meals, please visit LINQ Connect: : https://linqconnect.com/ beginning August 1, 2024. For additional information, please contact Anne Brock, Director of School Nutrition at brock.anne@westada.org.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

1. mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
2. fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or
3. email: Program.Intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

West Ada School District (WASD) prides itself in upholding its mission of "preparing today's students for tomorrow's challenges" by offering many distinctive programs. West Ada is the largest school district in Idaho, operating 58 public schools in Eagle, Star, Meridian, and western Boise, spanning kindergarten through high school. West Ada School District serves approximately 40,000 students and employs almost 5,000 certified and classified staff.

