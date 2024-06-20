SECRETARY OF HHS, XAVIER BECERRA JOINS WOMEN'S MARCH FOUNDATION FOR PRESS CONFERENCE ON JUNE 24TH
EINPresswire.com/ -- Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, joins the Women's March Foundation and a host of speakers for a press conference at City Hall in Los Angeles for a nationwide walk-out for women's reproductive rights on June 24th. Joining Secretary Becerra will be Women’s March Majority, US Congressman, Jimmy Gomez, Senator Maria Elena Durazo and others.
June 24 is significant as it marks the day, June 24, 2022, that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pivotal decision that led to restrictive abortion bans across the country, endangering the lives and freedoms of women. This date now serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for reproductive justice and the urgent need for action.
"The reversal of ROE a landmark decision, is a stark reminder of how quickly our freedoms can be eroded. We stand united and resolute, continuing to demand that every woman has the right to make decisions about her own body. Our fight is far from over, and we will persist until justice and equality prevail for all." -- Emiliana Guereca President of the Women's March Foundation.
This event is part of a national effort to raise awareness and mobilize communities across the nation on the issue of reproductive rights.
For more information: visit www.womensmarchfoundation.org, contact Cherry Hepburn (310) 200-0124 or press@womensmarchfoundation.org.
WHO: Women's March Majority, Xavier Becerra, Sec. of HHS, and Congressman Jimmy Gomez
WHAT: Walkout for women's reproductive rights
WHEN: 12:00 Noon, Monday, June 24, 2024
WHERE: Los Angeles, City Hall, 220 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Media Contact: Cherry Hepburn
Director of Communications Women's March Foundation
Phone: 818.505.1104
cherry@putnam-smith.com
Phone: (310) 200-0124
Email: press@womensmarchfoundation.org
Putnam & Smith Public Relations
+1 818-505-1104
