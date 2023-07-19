WOMEN'S MARCH ACTION STATEMENT REGARDING LAWSUIT BY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN AND MATT GAETZ
The baseless lawsuit is fueled by fear and an attempt to distract the critical work ahead of 2024 elections. But let me make it crystal clear: we will not be silenced; we will not be intimidated.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women's March Action stands firmly in our commitment to empowering women and advancing their representation in government at all levels. As a 501c4 organization, we prioritize intersectional education, training, and outreach programs to support grassroots activists and organizers in engaging with local, state, and federal elections.
— Emiliana Guereca, CEO of Women's March Action
Today, we face a frivolous and baseless lawsuit by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two individuals known for their divisive and polarizing tactics. This lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to hinder and distract our vital work toward achieving equality and equitable representation for all.
We want to make it unequivocally clear that we stand firm in our mission and will not be deterred by these attempts to silence us. The principles we uphold are firmly rooted in democracy, justice, and equality, and we will continue to champion the rights and empowerment of women.
Our commitment to the democratic process and the importance of increasing women's political power is unwavering. We will vigorously defend ourselves against this lawsuit and will not allow our energy and resources to be diverted from our core mission.
We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our dedicated community of activists, volunteers, and allies. Together, we will continue to build a more inclusive and representative democracy where every woman's voice is heard and respected.
We are confident that truth and justice are on our side, and we look forward to a swift resolution in our favor. Our focus remains empowering women, promoting equality, and making meaningful progress toward a brighter future for all.
In solidarity,
"The baseless lawsuit is fueled by fear and an attempt to distract the critical work ahead of the 2024 elections. But let me make it crystal clear: we will not be silenced; we will not be intimidated. If Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz think they are going to bully us into submission, they have no idea what they are up against. We will rise, defy, and fight with an unwavering determination to protect democracy, amplify women's voices, and shatter the barriers that attempt to confine us. Our resolve is unbreakable, and our mission will prevail. We stand defiant, united, and ready to rewrite the narrative of our future." - Emiliana Guereca, CEO of Women's March Action.
Lawsuit against Women's March Action: Case 5:23-cv-01368
www.womensmarchaction.com
Women’s March Action is focused on building the political power of women to increase their representation in government at all levels. As a 501c4, Women’s March Action provides intersectional education, training, outreach programs and entry points for grassroots activists & organizers to engage in local, state and federal elections.
Cherry Hepburn
Putnam & Smith Public Relations
+1 818-505-1104
email us here