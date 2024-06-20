Innovative Gaming and Lifestyle Pioneer XSET Acquires Illusive Media; Establishes XSET Studios

XSET Studios to feature a full suite of content production capabilities designed to create immersive gaming experiences for brands and the XSET audience

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move that highlights a significant expansion of its cultural footprint, XSET, the revolutionary media brand at the intersection of gaming, culture, and lifestyle, today announced the acquisition of Illusive Media, the full-service creative studio celebrated for its innovative content production capabilities. This acquisition heralds the formation of XSET Studios, a new entity under the XSET umbrella, designed to operate at the nexus of gaming culture and brand engagement by creating immersive gaming and lifestyle experiences.

This acquisition brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to XSET Studios. Illusive Media, initially a web design venture, evolved into a powerhouse of film production, creative direction, editorial work, and interactive design, amassing over two billion content views on YouTube. The company’s accolades include a gold Telly Award for their work on the documentary celebrating the 25th anniversary of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Illusive has shot music videos for stars including Beyonce, A$AP Rocky, Diplo, and The Weeknd, and content for brands such as Google, Facebook, UPS, Pepsi Co., and Adidas, underscoring its influential presence in the industry.

Under the leadership of Illusive Media’s co-founder and creative director Shomi Patwary, XSET Studios will redefine gaming culture and integrate it with commercial work and XSET originals. The Studio is committed to crafting original and unrivaled content, including in-game maps, digital skins, and immersive digital worlds. XSET Studios seeks to transform how brands and personalities connect with audiences across diverse platforms, unlocking unmatched opportunities for engagement with coveted Gen Z and Gen Alpha demographics.

Co-founder and CEO of XSET Greg Selkoe heralded Shomi Patwary as a visionary in the creative and lifestyle culture sphere, saying, “Shomi is a legend with immense respect in the community. Having him lead XSET Studios is a privilege, and we are excited about the innovation and creativity he will bring to our brand engagements.”

“Being acquired by XSET made total sense to us as so many of our commercial clients have called out the desire to appeal to gamers and gaming culture,” commented Patwary. “We are super excited to build something new and different with the new XSET studios.

XSET Studios made its inaugural venture in Fortnite, featuring a collaboration with football sensation Tyreek Hill. The Studio crafted an immersive map that captivates gamers and football fans alike, while demonstrating XSET’s adeptness at creating experiences that are both entertaining and deeply integrated into gaming culture. Setting its sights beyond just Fortnite, XSET Studios plans to venture into other immersive platforms, including Roblox, Grand Theft Auto, and more. The studio will also focus on original short and long-form content production.

As the XSET brand continues to grow, the launch of XSET Studios marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey and evolution as it enters its fourth year of existence. XSET Studios allows for a unique position to offer brands innovative ways to connect with the gaming community, leveraging a deep understanding of gaming culture and creative expertise. With an impressive portfolio of past collaborations and successful activations with brands like VaynerSports, JBL, Roots Canada, Frank’s Red Hot, Google Pixel, Prize Picks, the Boston Red Sox, NFL, and Amazon Studios/MGM, XSET is poised to elevate their capabilities considerably and continue to fuel their mission to be the world’s leading lifestyle gaming brand and media company. XSET Studios is at the forefront of this evolution, promising to deliver content and experiences that captivate, engage, and inspire over three billion gamers and diverse young audiences.

XSET Studios is the creative arm of XSET, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming culture and brand engagement. With a focus on creating groundbreaking maps, digital skins, world creation, and captivating content, XSET Studios helps brands and personalities connect with gamers meaningfully and authentically. The studio's expertise spans multiple platforms, including Fortnite, Roblox, Grand Theft Auto, and beyond. XSET Studios is committed to delivering immersive experiences that resonate with gamers and provide them with genuine value. For more, go to xset.com/studios.

