Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on Final Phase of Skyland Town Center, Delivering Townhomes, Affordable Senior Housing and Retail

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser broke ground on the final phase of the transformation of Skyland Town Center in Ward 7. This third and final phase will deliver 126 for-sale townhomes, a 75-unit building for seniors that is 100% affordable, 10,000 square feet of retail, and a public square and plaza.



“The promise of Skyland Town Center has been years in the making, and I am grateful for all the people and partners who have worked with us to deliver on that promise for Ward 7,” said Mayor Bowser. “Over the past decade, we’ve delivered housing, dining options, a grocery store, and more – and we’re not done yet. With this next phase, we look forward to bringing even more retail and housing, including affordable housing for our seniors, to Skyland Town Center.”



Mayor Bowser also celebrated the continued growth of local businesses at Skyland Town Center. Darrell Gaston, a native Washingtonian and Ward 8 resident, will open Savage Breakfast Club, a new brunch concept, at Skyland. In 2022, Darrell Gaston opened his first restaurant, Kitchen Savages, located in Historic Anacostia, supported with funding through the District’s Neighborhood Prosperity Fund, administered by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED). Mayor Bowser’s investments in the Food Access Fund have also supported other food establishments at Skyland Town Center, including Tropical Smoothie Café, which opened in 2022, and HalfSmoke-Skyland Town Center, which is in the design phase.

“Skyland is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships, and we’re excited to keep the momentum going at Skyland,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership and vision, the District continues to showcase how we can invest in economic development that creates inclusive opportunities for the community.”



Skyland Town Center is a decade-long, multifamily development that has created a new residential and retail community in Ward 7. Phase 1 included The Crest Apartments, which delivered 263 homes, of which 79 are affordable, with 84,000 square feet of retail space. Phase 2 delivered a brand-new retail center, which included the District’s first Lidl grocery store.



In total, the 18-acre redevelopment project, at completion, will deliver more than 450 residential units and over 135,000 square feet of retail space. Skyland Town Center is a joint development project of WC Smith, Rappaport, Skyland DC, Washington East Foundation and Marshall Heights Community Development Organization.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos