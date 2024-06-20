$97.7 Million for Walking, Biking, and Mass Transit

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $97.7 million in funding has been awarded to more than 30 communities across New York State for projects that promote alternative, environmentally friendly modes of travel, such as walking, biking or riding mass transit. The funding will support initiatives that improve access to the transportation system for all users and advance New York State’s nation-leading agenda to fight climate change by constructing new sidewalks, shared use paths and other enhancements that facilitate the use of non-motorized modes of travel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The awards were made available through the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and are being administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.

“Since my first day in office, I have invested in expanding multi-modal travel options for New Yorkers across the State,” Governor Hochul said. “By giving communities the tools they need to expand alternative modes of travel, we are helping to reduce emissions while creating a healthier and more vibrant transportation system that benefits all New Yorkers.”

The Transportation Alternatives Program focuses on transportation related projects which provide infrastructure to improve sidewalks, pedestrian and bicycle safety, enhancements in access to public transportation, safe routes to schools for students and their parents, and the creation of trailway networks.

The $97.7 million in TAP awards were distributed throughout the state to 13 separate towns, 10 villages, five cities, and two counties, among others. The types of projects were broken into four categories:

$57.8 million to improve sidewalks, pedestrian, and bicycle safety

The awards will allow for infrastructure improvement projects to help create ADA compliant sidewalks, connect activity centers and communities for pedestrians, and improve bicycle safety on local roads.

The awards will help to construct shared use paths and improve trail connections and infrastructure for pedestrians and bicycles and improve the overall safety of trailway options.

The awards will expand the number of safe routes to schools to foster a safer, healthier, and more accessible environment for children, families, and other pedestrians.

The awards will help build bus shelters to increase mobility options and improve transit access for pedestrians.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “These investments in alternative transportation projects are another example of Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to creating a more resilient and sustainable transportation infrastructure that brings communities together and safeguards our environment for future generations. These projects will create more walkable and bikeable communities across New York State and allow more people to utilize other modes of transportation, which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve quality of life for all New Yorkers.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "Get ready New York because thanks to the federal dollars I delivered through the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law we are about to have a biking, walking and hiking boom! This funding means safer streets for pedestrians in Rochester & Utica, better sidewalks in cities like Syracuse along the Inner Harbor and our rural communities like Long Lake and boosting our network of hiking trails across Upstate NY. I am proud to have paved the ways for these tremendous investments in greenways, biking paths and walking paths and expanded transportation infrastructure to keep Upstate New York rolling to a cleaner, healthier, and more accessible future."

Representative Joseph Morelle said, “Every person deserves to have safe, affordable and accessible transportation in their community — that includes motorists and pedestrians alike. This investment in Rochester will help reduce traffic congestion, increase pedestrian safety and contribute to an overall better travel experience. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and ongoing work to support sustainable and safe transportation in our community, and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Transportation is about so much more than just cars on the road. Investing in pedestrian safety and public transit means investing in cleaner communities with better transportation options. I want to thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the need for these investments and for prioritizing the health of our environment and the safety of New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “The $7.9 million invested in Central New York by the Governor’s office will help create more walkable and bikeable communities, while also addressing repairs needed on those roads. This investment in transportation infrastructure enhances communities and creates opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through healthier transportation options.”

Projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria that included public benefit, air quality improvements, cost-effectiveness, and partnerships. Projects must be related to the surface transportation system and provide full access to the public. The TAP project awards amount to no less than $500,000 and no more than $5 million for any single project. NYSDOT will provide up to 80 percent of the total eligible project costs with a minimum 20 percent match provided by the project sponsor. Eligible project costs may include planning, design/engineering services, right-of-way acquisition, construction, and construction inspection.

New York State's Nation-Leading Climate Plan

Governor Hochul’s nation-leading climate agenda is the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation, calling for an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a green economy. Enshrined into law through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), New York is on a path to achieving its mandated goal of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality. It builds on New York's unprecedented ramp-up of clean energy and the creation of more than 150,000 jobs in New York's clean energy sector. New York will build on this progress and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050 while meeting a goal to deliver 40 percent of the benefits of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities and advancing progress towards the state's 2025 energy efficiency target of reducing on-site energy consumption by 185 trillion BTUs in end-use savings. The CLCPA scoping plan provides the framework for how New York State will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in all sectors, including the transportation sector, increase renewable energy use, and ensure all communities equitably benefit from the clean energy transition.

TAP Awarded Projects :

Capital Region - $4.3 million

$1,481,600 to the Village of Altamont for sidewalk installation and improvement on Maple Avenue and Bozenkill Road.

$1,626,720 to the Town of Malta for a pedestrian and bike pathway along Route 9.

$1,193,187 to the Town of North Greenbush for sidewalk construction on U.S. Route 4.

Central New York - $7.9 million

$803,898 to the Village of Solvay for Empire State Trail improvements as well as repairs on Belle Isle Road.

$3,146,400 to the City of Syracuse sidewalk improvements in the Inner Harbor area.

$3,944,000 to the City of Syracuse for the construction of a physical separated shared use path on the West Side Trail.

Finger Lakes - $10.3 million

$1,153,534 to the City of Batavia to install sidewalk connecting the Jackson Street elementary school with Batavia Middle School.

$3,475,945 to the Town of Livonia for the construction and extension of sidewalks on Big Tree Road.

$679,511 to the County of Monroe for the construction of a mobile traffic safety education facility to encourage participation in Safe Routes to School.

$3,970,400 to the City of Rochester for traffic calming and pedestrian safety at 12 priority intersections.

$1,090,557 to the Town of York for sidewalks, mid-crossings, signage, and tree plantings approaching the intersection of Stare Routes 63 and 36.

$5,000,000 to the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to resurface and repair culverts along seven miles of trail from State Route 5, south to the York Landing parking lot.

Long Island - $6.9 million

$4,028,800 to the Village of Garden City to build or reconstruct pedestrian curb ramps to ADA standards at targeted locations.

$2,947,840 to the Town of Southampton enhance pedestrian infrastructure along a two-mile segment of Nyack Road.

Mid-Hudson - $28.5 million

$1,088,499 to the Town of Crawford to remove and replace sidewalks and crosswalks to meet all ADA requirements on State Route 52 and Seybolt Lane.

$3,859,742 to the Town of Greenburgh for pedestrian improvements including sidewalks, ramps, and crosswalks, along Old Army Road.

$2,341,220 to the Town of Greenburgh for sidewalk construction on State Route 100A between Knollwood Shopping Center and Greenburgh Health Center.

$1,472,000 to the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson to construct new sidewalk sections on Rosedale Avenue, add catch basins, and rehabilitate the staircase connecting Rosedale Avenue to Hamilton Avenue via Prescott Place.

$1,224,480 to the Town of Mamaroneck for improvement to Colonial Avenue to provide a safe route for elementary school children and parents.

$5,000,000 to the Town of New Castle for an off-road multi-use trail (ChapLine) connecting Chappaqua Crossing to a bike easement in Chestnut Oaks.

$1,600,000 to the Village of Rhinebeck for safety upgrades and trail connections for users of all abilities.

$3,878,789 to the Village of Sleepy Hollow for the installation and construction of sidewalks, curbs, ramps, and historic signage from the public visitor center to Devries Park.

$1,715,270 to the Village of Wesley Hills for the installation of ADA compliant sidewalks Willow Road to Lime Kiln Road.

$5,000,000 to the City of Yonkers completely rehabilitate South Broadway, replacing sidewalks, paving roads, installing new lights and trees, and creating new bike lanes.

$1,361,120 to the Rockland County Highway Department to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety at key intersection in the Town of Stony Point.

Mohawk Valley - $6.7 million

$1,498,624 to the Town of Kirkland to construct a pedestrian bridge, two trailheads with parking, and a 10-goot wide, 4,600-foot section of the proposed Phase 2 of the Kirkland Trail.

$4,613,276 to the City of Utica – Engineering Department for the construction of seven blocks of new pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure, reducing Broad Street from four to two lanes to accommodate bike lanes, center medians, and multi-use sidewalks.

$589,760 to the Capital District Transportation Authority to design and construct an intersection improvement in Amsterdam to better manage pedestrian safety and access to transit.

New York City - $5 million

$5,000,000 to the New York City Department of Transportation on safety improvements near six schools in disadvantaged communities.

North Country - $3.1 million

$1,192,458 to the Town of Long Lake for the construction and replacement of sidewalks along Main Street.

$1,948,000 to the Clinton County Planning Department for rehabilitation and refurbishment of the Keeseville Swing Bridge to preserve a historic transportation structure that provides a pedestrian path over the AuSable River.

Southern Tier - $7.9 million

$4,112,000 to the Village of Dryden to construct new sidewalks along Mott Road, North Road, State Roue 13, Enterprise Drive, Ellis Drive, Freeville Road near the Dryden Middle and High Schools, and Union Street near the Elementary School.

$1,146,400 to the Town of Ithaca to construct a multi-use trail and lighting along East Shore Drive from the intersection with Cayuga Street to the intersection with James L. Gibbs Drive.

$2,656,000 to the Village of Trumansburg to construct a new sidewalk system along Main Street near the Trumansburg Central School District.

Western New York - $16.8 million

$2,785,194 to the Town of Hamburg for a new comprehensive multimodal system including the construction of new sidewalks, bike lanes, and crossings along South Park Avenue.

$3,392,800 to the Village of Lancaster to fill in the gaps in the pedestrian and bicycle network along Central Avenue.

$5,000,000 to the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to construct and improve culverts in key drainage locations parallel to State Route 19/19A and construct a continuous trial in sections previously lost.

$695,767 to the Seneca Nation of Indians to build six bus shelters on the two Seneca Nation’s residential territories: the Allegany and Cattaraugus Territories.

