Sessions to Hold Hearing on DOD’s Background Check System

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “Security at Stake: An Examination of DOD’s Struggling Background Check System” to examine persistent issues with the Department of Defense (DOD) personnel vetting process.

“The reliability of the personnel vetting clearance process has been called into question due to persistent issues with the security and functionality of the system. These problems are affecting the speed and quality of security clearances and posing risks to national security and government operations. We look forward to bringing transparency to this issue and examining ways to ensure a streamlined and secure vetting process,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Security at Stake: An Examination of DOD’s Struggling Background Check System”

DATE: June 26, 2024

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITENESS:

David Cattler, Director, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, U.S. Department of Defense

Alissa Czyz, Director, Defense Capabilities Management, U.S. Government Accountability Office

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.