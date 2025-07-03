Higgins Announces Subcommittee Hearing on the Biden Administration’s Weaponization of the EPA

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) today announced a hearing titled “From Protection to Persecution: EPA Enforcement Gone Rogue Under the Biden Administration.” This hearing will investigate the Biden Administration’s weaponization of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and evaluate the negative impact of Biden-era consent decrees on small businesses. In addition, members will discuss legislative solutions to curb the overuse of consent decrees and ensure that small businesses are not stifled by burdensome federal regulations.

“The Biden-era EPA’s burdensome consent decrees and politically-motivated regulatory enforcement targeted small businesses and local communities, resulting in devastating financial consequences across the country. These ‘environmental justice’ directives went far beyond federal law and compelled American businesses to choose persecution of bankruptcy by fines or persecution by liberal DOJ lawyers. President Trump is taking bold steps to roll back the Biden Administration’s EPA overreach. It is now up to Congress to build on that momentum and put a permanent end to the agency’s weaponization against hardworking Americans,” said Subcommittee Chairman Higgins.



WHAT: Hearing titled “From Protection to Persecution: EPA Enforcement Gone Rogue Under the Biden Administration”



DATE: Wednesday, July 9, 2025



TIME: 2:00 P.M. ET



LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

WITNESSES:

Kory Willis, Owner and Founder, PPEI Custom Tuning

Justin A. Savage, Partner, Sidley Austin LLP

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.