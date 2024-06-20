Dr. Phil Airs New Episode Discussing Immigration Crisis and Veterans' Issues with Marine Vet and VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

Iconic TV star Dr. Phil’s New Show Dr. Phil Primetime Delves into the Border Crisis and How it Affects Veterans and Veteran Homelessness

“The VA which is supposed to be taking care of Americans who served our country is paying out millions of dollars to medical providers who treat illegal immigrants while in federal custody".” — Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm.Us

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Phil has moved from daytime to primetime and with it, he’s taking a deeper dive on social issues facing Americans today. Wednesday, June 19th, Dr. Phil PrimeTime’s latest episode featured an interview with Kate Monroe, the CEO of www.vetcomm.us on how the United States’ current immigration polices hurt veterans struggling to find medical care or housing.Monroe, a Marine Corp Veteran and 100 percent disabled formed VetComm.Us—a publicly traded company that works to provide veterans with disability compensation and works as a conduit between veterans and the VA.“Dr. Phil asked me to enlighten him on how having an open border is putting a strain on our veterans,” said Monroe.“The VA which is supposed to be taking care of Americans who served our country is paying out millions of dollars to medical providers who treat illegal immigrants while in federal custody".In fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30 of that year, the VA processed 161,538 such claims , with the ICE Health Services Corps (IHSC) paying out an average of $584 — a total of $94.3 million in taxpayer money, according to a July 2023 Department of Homeland Security report.Monroe has also been very active in trying to secure the border herself with her group “Border Vets”. Back in February of 2024, she and several other veterans traveled to an infamous weak point on the U.S. border with Mexico, 80 miles east of San Diego, and made some repairs to the barrier with razor wire. The video went viral and was featured on Fox News. Dr. Phil saw the video and invited Monroe on to discuss why she did it on his show. Monroe says the two are tied together and correlates the increase in those coming into the U.S. illegally with increasing the homeless problem among veterans which is getting worse “The fact that some men and women who served our country don’t even have a place to sleep is very unfortunate,” said Monroe. “The millions of dollars spent on treating illegal migrants in this country should be allocated to help those who helped protect us and the current asylum system doesn’t do that”.Monroe says Dr. Phil also has a soft spot in his heart for veterans and hopes the episode will get the attention of many who watch.“He seemed to agree with me”, said Monroe. “Viewers will have to watch the episode and see for themselves.The episode is available to watch on the Merit Street Media App which can be downloaded on a smart phone or smart TV.Merit Street Media is a fully distributed cable, satellite, and free-over-the-air broadcast brand that reaches over 65 million television homes. The television network boasts original and acquired programming and is anchored by Dr. Phil’s nightly talk show, Dr. Phil Primetime.

Watch Kate Monroe talk about our border crisis on Dr. Phil here