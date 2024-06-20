Save Your Spot at the DuPont Building Science Master Summit 2024 Webinar
Interested in learning about sustainable, industry-leading building solutions?
Join us at the 2024 Building Science Master Summit, hosted by DuPont Performance Building Solutions and AEC Daily.
This full day of free web events is being held on June 25th from 11 AM – 4:30 PM. Hear from industry experts, win prizes, and learn about great new products during this interactive event.
Earn CEU credits as you learn from experts at DuPont Performance Building Solutions, Sika USA, American Hydrotech & ICF.
At this year’s Building Science Master Summit, you’ll discover the latest technologies and techniques to meet building challenges related to sustainability and energy efficiency.
Register: https://signin.aecdaily.com/events/20240625/start
Headquartered in Chicago, American Hydrotech, Inc.® is a recognized leader in the development, production and distribution of premium waterproofing and roofing products. For more than 50 years, the company’s flagship waterproofing membrane product, Monolithic Membrane 6125®, has kept more than two billion square feet of roof decks, plazas, vertical foundations, reflecting pools and other structures watertight in 62 countries worldwide. American Hydrotech also offers a variety of drainage, insulation and protection materials for single source assemblies such as The Ultimate Assembly® for plazas and roof terraces as well as the Garden Roof® Assembly, a unique, lightweight assembly for transforming underutilized roofs and plazas into beautiful landscaped and recreational environments.
Visit American Hydrotech, Inc. in the Greenroofs.com Directory