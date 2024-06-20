Save Your Spot at the DuPont Building Science Master Summit 2024 Webinar

Interested in learning about sustainable, industry-leading building solutions?

Join us at the 2024 Building Science Master Summit, hosted by DuPont Performance Building Solutions and AEC Daily.

This full day of free web events is being held on June 25th from 11 AM – 4:30 PM. Hear from industry experts, win prizes, and learn about great new products during this interactive event.

Earn CEU credits as you learn from experts at DuPont Performance Building Solutions, Sika USA, American Hydrotech & ICF.

At this year’s Building Science Master Summit, you’ll discover the latest technologies and techniques to meet building challenges related to sustainability and energy efficiency.

Register: https://signin.aecdaily.com/events/20240625/start