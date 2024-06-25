ThoughtFarmer Announces Winners of the 2024 Best Intranet Awards
Recognizing Excellence in Intranet Design, Innovation, and ImpactVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThoughtFarmer, a leading intranet software provider, is thrilled to announce the winners of its prestigious Best Intranet Awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements in intranet design, innovation, and impact, celebrating the creative and effective use of ThoughtFarmer’s intranet software to solve workplace challenges and create positive organizational change.
The intranet submissions were judged by a esteemed panel of industry experts including Victoria Blackwell from G2, Becky Sennett and Jackie Berg from Brilliant Ink, and Wil Arndt from OXD.
Impact Category:
First Place: RICK
Second Place: New York State Department of Labor
Third Place: Marigold
The Impact category honors organizations that have achieved significant positive changes through their intranet. This includes increases in productivity, employee engagement, and overall organizational efficiency.
Innovation Category:
First Place: Care Hospice
Second Place: Chaffetz Lindsey
Third Place: STO Building Group
The Innovation category highlights organizations using their intranets in unique and groundbreaking ways. These winners have pushed the boundaries of traditional intranet usage, showcasing innovative features that address specific company needs in creative ways.
Design Category:
First Place: New York State Department of Labor
Second Place: Cambrian
Third Place: Corus Orthodontists
The Design category recognizes visually appealing and user-friendly intranets. The winners feature cohesive brand identity, strong art direction, and an engaging user experience. These intranets exemplify how thoughtful design can enhance usability and employee satisfaction.
People’s Choice Winner: Care Hospice
The People’s Choice Award allows customers to review and select their pick for the best overall intranet. This year, Care Hospice stood out for their focus on education and onboarding, making their intranet a vital resource for employees.
ThoughtFarmer is a leading intranet software provider offering award-winning solutions designed to boost employee engagement, enhance internal communications, and streamline collaboration and processes.
The above winners exemplify the transformative power of a well-designed intranet. For those seeking to enhance their workplace, we invite you to trial our software and experience firsthand the benefits of an award-winning intranet platform.
To watch the full webinar video, please visit our awards recap page.
