Traffic Advisory for June 20- 23, 2024

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

B.A.A. 10K Road Race – Sunday, June 23, 2024

The Boston Athletic Association will be running the Annual B.A.A. 10K road race beginning at 8AM. The route starts on Charles Street heading northerly, to Leverett Circle, left over the inbound side of the Longfellow Bridge, left onto Memorial Drive, reentering Boston over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (EB), right onto Hereford Street, left onto Boylston Street, left on Charles Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Saturday from 6AM to Sunday Noon on the following street:

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Joy Street

Parking restrictions will be in place on Sunday 12:01AM to 12Noon on the following streets:

Beacon Street, North side (opposite the Boston Common), from Charles Street to Spruce Street

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Additional restrictions will be in place on Sunday 6:00AM to 12Noon on the following street:

Charles Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Mount Vernon Street

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

Newbury Street, South side (even side), from Exeter Street heading westerly to 208 Newbury Street

FENWAY

Concert at Fenway Park, Lana Del Rey & Hootie and the Blowfish – Thursday, June 20, 2024 to Friday, June 21, 2024.

Lana Del Rey and Hootie and the Blowfish will be having back-to-back concerts at Fenway Park with the first concert on Thursday, June 20, 2024 and the other one on Friday, June 21, 2024. For various public safety reasons and logistical needs of the concert, several temporary parking restrictions will need to be implemented Thursday & Friday 2PM to 11:59PM at the following locations:

Brookline Avenue, Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street, South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street, South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue

Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street, North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Richard B. Ross Way, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

ROXBURY

Emancipation Day Parade – Wednesday, June 19, 2024

The annual Emancipation Day Parade will follow the route of: Roxbury Street, left onto Dudley Street, left onto Guild Row, right onto Malcolm X Boulevard, continuing onto Dudley Street, right onto Warren Street, to Walnut Avenue,

Parking restrictions will be in place from 9AM- 4PM at the following location:

Roxbury Street, North side (odd side, Timilty School side) from Malcolm X Boulevard to Centre Street

Open Streets Boston Roxbury 2024, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Open Streets Boston will afford residents, visitors and business owners to experience Boston in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family- friendly activities on car-free streets, which will require some temporary parking

regulations and some roadway diversions on the following streets:

Blue Hill Avenue, Both sides, from Alaska Street to Warren Street

Warren Street, Northeast side (even side), from Blue Hill Avenue to Sunderland Street

