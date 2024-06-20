​​​​​​​Vermont Food Businesses Showcase at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show Next Week

The Vermont Pavilion in New York City provides opportunity for specialty foods businesses to showcase their products to world-wide attendees

June 20, 2024 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) will host nine Vermont specialty foods businesses to showcase their products at the Vermont Pavilion at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City, from Sunday, June 23rd through Tuesday, June 25th. These nine Vermont businesses answered a VAAFM invitation made earlier this year to join the Vermont Pavilion.

The Summer Fancy Food Show is one of the premier business-to-business trade shows for specialty food products, attracting buyers, distributors, and wholesalers from across the globe each year. The Vermont businesses attending the show benefit from three days of engaging discussions with leading buyers, industry peers, and influential press, offering invaluable opportunities for business growth and brand exposure. The nine Vermont businesses at the Vermont Pavilion this year are:

This event is ideal for established businesses with prior trade show experience who are looking to expand market access and explore new retail and wholesale opportunities, both regionally and internationally. Joining the Vermont Pavilion provides businesses with enhanced exposure and allows them to fully benefit from the strength of the Vermont brand. Vermont’s reputation for high-quality products attracts special attention from buyers throughout the show. Vermont is well represented at this year’s show, with twelve other companies also exhibiting.

To explore joining the Vermont Pavilion for future shows, questions can be directed to Trevor Lowell at trevor.lowell@vermont.gov .

For more information about the Summer Fancy Food Show, visit: https://www.specialtyfood.com/fancy-food-shows/summer/