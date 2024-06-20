Oliver Scholars Marks 40 Years of Educational Excellence with Annual Homecoming Event
Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the Richard Beavers Gallery in SoHoNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliver Scholars, a cornerstone of opportunity for New York City's youth, will celebrate a significant milestone with its annual Homecoming event on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Set against the artistic backdrop of the Richard Beavers Gallery located at 14 Wooster Street in SoHo, Manhattan, this event is more than a reunion—it's a powerful demonstration of four decades dedicated to empowering Black and Latinx students through education and professional development.
Since its inception in 1984, Oliver Scholars has played a critical role in navigating talented students towards prestigious high schools and universities. By providing necessary skills and support, the organization has upheld its mission to enhance educational access and create transformative opportunities. This enduring commitment has helped shape a generation of leaders who significantly contribute to their communities and professions.
The 40th-anniversary celebration will feature a rich lineup of activities designed to inspire and connect. The day's agenda includes panel discussions focused on entrepreneurship, featuring notable Oliver alumni and industry leaders.
Tamika Guishard, a 1998 alumna, will moderate a discussion with panelists such as Barrett Stokes, Director & Team Leader of Webster Bank and Richard Beavers, owner of the host venue.
The Richard Beavers Gallery, a vibrant and creative space, provides the perfect setting for an afternoon filled with networking, mentorship, and celebration. The event serves as a nexus for past, present, and future scholars and their families to connect and envision the program's continued impact.
In tandem with the Homecoming event, the gallery will also feature an exhibition by Nicholas Blake, titled "MYTHOS," running from June 21 through August 3, 2024. Blake, a young and prolific artist at just 14 years old, explores the rich tapestry of dragon mythologies from various cultures in his paintings. His work delves into the meanings these creatures hold across different societies—from guardians and creators to symbols of chaos and wisdom. Blake's expressive and whimsical art invites viewers to rethink cultural divides and embrace the magic of storytelling, perfectly complementing the spirit of the Oliver Scholars Homecoming.
The afternoon’s entertainment will mirror the dynamic discussions, with music by DJ Big Lex and other interactive elements. An awards ceremony will acknowledge the accomplishments of scholars and alumni, celebrating outstanding achievements with certificates and scholarships.
Oliver Scholars enjoys support from distinguished partners such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Webster Bank, and Guishard Films. For those interested in participating in the festivities or supporting the transformative work of Oliver Scholars, more details and registration information are available on the official Homecoming Event Registration Page: https://www.classy.org/event/homecoming-2024/e586009
For event-related inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carinda Greene, Director of Development/Alumni Relations, at cgreene@oliverscholars.org. Media inquiries can be directed to Moshe Crone at mcrone@oliverscholars.org.
