Seattle Gummy Company Thrives Globally with Help from U.S. Commercial Service

Seattle Gummy Company (SGC), a premium supplement manufacturer based in Renton, Washington, sought to expand its sales internationally in 2019, targeting distribution partners in China, South America, and South Asia. The U.S. Commercial Service in Seattle (CS Seattle) was pivotal in supporting SGC’s global growth ambitions.

For years, CS Seattle provided invaluable export counseling, market intelligence, and program guidance to SGC, including facilitating access to the Small Business Administration STEP funding program and EXIM credit insurance. This assistance proved instrumental in 2019 and 2020 when SGC secured STEP funding to facilitate meetings with local distributors and export product samples. CS Seattle’s embassy connections also ensured SGC received up-to-date market insights.

Thanks to CS Seattle’s support, SGC’s export sales skyrocketed. The company now exports its innovative functional gummy products to China, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Thailand, and Singapore.