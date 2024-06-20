Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2023 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market

DelveInsight’s Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Report:

The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2024, Medison Pharma has disclosed a partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to distribute LIBTAYO across specific European regions and other global markets.

In December 2023, Replimune has provided preliminary findings from the primary analysis of the CERPASS clinical trial concerning advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC).

In March 2023, Checkpoint declared that the US FDA had acknowledged its BLA submission and established a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date slated for January 2024.

Leading pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in developing treatments for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC) include Merck with MK-3475A, Incyte Corporation developing INCB99280, Sirnaomics working on STP705, NeoImmuneTech with NT-I7, Checkpoint Therapeutics focusing on cosibelimab, among other notable players in the industry.

According to Ogata et al. (2023), basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma had the highest incidences among skin cancers in Japan, with rates of 3.63 and 3.40 per 100,000 individuals, respectively, according to the WHO model.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation (2023), approximately 1 million cases of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC) are diagnosed annually, equating to about 115 cases per hour. Among these, around 40,000 cases are expected to progress to advanced stages. In the United States alone, an estimated 15,000 deaths occur annually due to CSCC, which is twice the number of deaths attributed to melanoma.

Key Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies: Incyte Corporation, Melanoma Institute Australia, Replimune Inc., Stanford University, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Philogen S.p.A., Queensland Health, Sanofi, and others

Key Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies: INCB099280, Nivolumab, Atezolizumab, cemiplimab, HLX07, MK-3475A, L19IL2 +L19TNF, Pembrolizumab, THOR-707, and others

The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market dynamics.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Overview

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) is a type of skin cancer that originates from squamous cells, which are flat cells found in the outer layer of the skin (epidermis). It typically develops on areas of the skin exposed to the sun, such as the face, ears, neck, lips, and backs of the hands. However, it can also occur on other parts of the body, including scars, chronic wounds, and areas of previous radiation therapy.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Prevalent Cases of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies and Key Companies

INCB099280: Incyte Corporation

Nivolumab: Melanoma Institute Australia

Atezolizumab: Stanford University

cemiplimab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

HLX07: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

MK-3475A: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

L19IL2 +L19TNF: Philogen S.p.A.

Pembrolizumab: Queensland Health

THOR-707: Sanofi

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Strengths

Ongoing research and advancements in the understanding of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma may lead to the development of new treatment options and targeted therapies.

Improvements in diagnostic tools, such as imaging techniques and biopsy methods, contribute to early and accurate diagnosis, allowing for timely intervention.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Opportunities

Early detection of precursor lesions, appropriate diagnosis, and staging of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinomas is key to providing patients with appropriate prognostic information.

Continued advancements in immunotherapy may offer new and more effective treatment options for CSCC, harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer.

Scope of the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies: Incyte Corporation, Melanoma Institute Australia, Replimune Inc., Stanford University, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Philogen S.p.A., Queensland Health, Sanofi, and others

Key Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies: INCB099280, Nivolumab, Atezolizumab, cemiplimab, HLX07, MK-3475A, L19IL2 +L19TNF, Pembrolizumab, THOR-707, and others

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma current marketed and Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma emerging therapies

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market drivers and Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

4. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

9. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers

16. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Barriers

17. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Appendix

18. Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

