OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov visits Serbia to continue dialogue

OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov visited Belgrade from 17 to 19 June 2024 to continue his longstanding engagement with the authorities of Serbia on issues related to national minorities. Nearing the completion of his mandate, the High Commissioner thanked his interlocutors for their constructive co-operation and engagement throughout the last three years.

The High Commissioner met Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dačić, Foreign Minister Marko Đurić, Education Minister Slavica Đukić Dejanović and Commissioner for the Protection of Equality Brankica Janković.

Abdrakhmanov continued his dialogue with the authorities on the integration of Serbia’s diverse society, including its comprehensive legal framework to accommodate the interests of national minorities.

The visit was also an opportunity to review ongoing joint initiatives, including the Bujanovac Department of the Subotica Faculty of Economics of the University of Novi Sad. Established in 2011 to address the lack of higher education opportunities in the Albanian language and to stimulate interaction among youth from different ethnic backgrounds, the Department counts government entities, local authorities, national minority representatives and international organizations among its stakeholders.

Discussions in Belgrade also touched on Serbia’s role in regional co-operation and stability and the positive effect that national minorities can play to improve bilateral relations.

The High Commissioner met with Ambassador Jan Braathu, Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia, to discuss areas of common interest. Abdrakhmanov congratulated Braathu on the Mission’s impact and thanked him for the excellent co-operation between their respective offices.

Prior to his visit to Serbia, on 16 May 2024, the High Commissioner hosted Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue Minister Tomislav Žigmanov in his office in The Hague, where they took the opportunity to discuss national minority issues.

In his meetings with government representatives, the High Commissioner also expressed his appreciation for the valuable support received from the Permanent Mission of Serbia to the OSCE.