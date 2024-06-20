Multiple System Atrophy Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight
The Multiple System Atrophy market size was valued ~USD 182 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a rapid CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
DelveInsight’s “Multiple System Atrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Multiple System Atrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple System Atrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
To Know in detail about the Multiple System Atrophy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Multiple System Atrophy Market Forecast
Some of the key facts of the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report:
The Multiple System Atrophy market size was valued approximately USD 182 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
According to DelveInsight's assessment, there were an estimated 51,091 diagnosed prevalent cases of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in the 7MM in 2022. Of these, approximately 14,381 cases were reported in the EU4 and the UK.
DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA among the 7MM countries in 2022, with 24,289 cases. This accounted for 48% of the total diagnosed cases in these regions. The number of cases is expected to rise during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.
In the 7MM, MSA is categorized into two primary subtypes: MSA with predominant Parkinsonism (MSA-P) and MSA with predominant cerebellar ataxia (MSA-C). As of 2022, there were 31,018 cases of MSA-P and 20,073 cases of MSA-C reported.
Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies: Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others
Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies: Lu AF82422, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy, ION464, ATH434, Verdiperstat, TAK-341, KM-819, rasagiline mesylate, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, AZD3241, NBMI, hOMSC300, DaTSCAN™ Ioflupane, Droxidopa, and others
The Multiple System Atrophy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are most commonly affected as compare females in case of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in the 7MM
The Multiple System Atrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Multiple System Atrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Multiple System Atrophy market dynamics.
Multiple System Atrophy Overview
Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects the body's autonomic functions, such as blood pressure, heart rate, bladder function, and digestion, as well as motor control. MSA is characterized by a combination of symptoms similar to those of Parkinson's disease, cerebellar ataxia, and autonomic failure.
Get a Free sample for the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report:
https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/multiple-system-atrophy-msa-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr
Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Multiple System Atrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Multiple System Atrophy
Prevalent Cases of Multiple System Atrophy by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Multiple System Atrophy
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Multiple System Atrophy
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Multiple System Atrophy epidemiology trends @ Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Forecast
Multiple System Atrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Multiple System Atrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Multiple System Atrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Multiple System Atrophy Therapies and Key Companies
Lu AF82422: H Lundbeck A/S
Ampreloxetine (TD-9855): Theravance Biopharma
AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy: Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc
ION464: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ATH434: Alterity Therapeutics
Verdiperstat: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
TAK-341: Takeda
KM-819: Kainos Medicine Inc.
rasagiline mesylate: Teva Branded Pharma
Safinamide Methanesulfonate: Zambon SpA
AZD3241: AstraZeneca
NBMI: EmeraMed
hOMSC300: Cytora Ltd.
DaTSCAN™ Ioflupane: GE Healthcare
Droxidopa: Chelsea Therapeutics
Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers
Prospect for a robust pipeline
New Pre-clinical MoAs
Increase in Multiple System Atrophy research
Regulatory designations
Multiple System Atrophy Market Barriers
Launch of generics
Diagnostic barrier
Limited clinical research
Scope of the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies: Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others
Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies: Lu AF82422, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy, ION464, ATH434, Verdiperstat, TAK-341, KM-819, rasagiline mesylate, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, AZD3241, NBMI, hOMSC300, DaTSCAN™ Ioflupane, Droxidopa, and others
Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple System Atrophy current marketed and Multiple System Atrophy emerging therapies
Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics: Multiple System Atrophy market drivers and Multiple System Atrophy market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Multiple System Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement
To know more about Multiple System Atrophy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Contents
1. Multiple System Atrophy Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Multiple System Atrophy
3. SWOT analysis of Multiple System Atrophy
4. Multiple System Atrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Multiple System Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance
6. Multiple System Atrophy Disease Background and Overview
7. Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Multiple System Atrophy
9. Multiple System Atrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs
11. Multiple System Atrophy Emerging Therapies
12. Multiple System Atrophy Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Multiple System Atrophy Market Analysis (2020–2034)
14. Multiple System Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers
16. Multiple System Atrophy Market Barriers
17. Multiple System Atrophy Appendix
18. Multiple System Atrophy Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Gaurav Bora
DelveInsight Business Research
+1 469-945-7679
email us here