Sepsis Market Forecasted to Surge During the Forecast Period (2024-2034) Analysis by DelveInsight

Sepsis Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Sepsis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Sepsis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Sepsis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sepsis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Sepsis Market Report:

The Sepsis market size was valued approximately USD 2,807 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In April 2024, Enlivex released the top-line results from the Phase II trial assessing ALLOCETRA with 28 participants.

In April 2024, AdrenoMed announced that the US FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its leading product candidate, enibarcimab, a pioneering non-neutralizing monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of septic shock.

In 2023, the United States represented the largest portion of the sepsis population among the 7MM, accounting for over 55%.

Analysis reveals that in the 7MM, the majority of sepsis patients were male compared to female. However, in the US, the female population dominated the sepsis incident pool.

DelveInsight reports that in 2023, about 57% of sepsis cases in the United States were without organ dysfunction, followed by septic shock at 24% and severe sepsis at 18%. These cases are projected to rise throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Analysis indicates that the primary infection sites in sepsis patients are lung infections (43%), UTI infections (30%), gut infections (13%), and skin infections (13%), collectively accounting for the majority of infection sites.

Key Sepsis Companies: La Jolla Pharmaceuticals, Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem, and others

Key Sepsis Therapies: GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), Onoact Injection (Landiolol hydrochloride), VBI-S, Nangibotide, Allocetra, and others

The Sepsis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Sepsis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Sepsis market dynamics.

Sepsis Overview

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical condition that arises when the body's response to an infection causes widespread inflammation, leading to tissue damage, organ failure, and potentially death. It occurs when the immune system releases chemicals into the bloodstream to fight an infection, triggering an inflammatory response throughout the body.

Sepsis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Sepsis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Sepsis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Sepsis

Prevalent Cases of Sepsis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Sepsis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Sepsis

Sepsis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Sepsis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Sepsis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Sepsis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Sepsis Therapies and Key Companies

GIAPREZA (angiotensin II): La Jolla Pharmaceuticals/Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics

Onoact Injection (Landiolol hydrochloride): Ono Pharmaceuticals

VBI-S: Vivacelle Bio

Nangibotide: Inotrem

Allocetra: Enlivex Therapeutics

Scope of the Sepsis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Sepsis Therapeutic Assessment: Sepsis current marketed and Sepsis emerging therapies

Sepsis Market Dynamics: Sepsis market drivers and Sepsis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Sepsis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Sepsis Market Access and Reimbursement

