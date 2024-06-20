Submit Release
Multi-stakeholder workshop on Pharmacogenomics, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 24 September 2024, 09:00 (CEST) to 24 September 2024, 17:00 (CEST)

The European Commission (EC), the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are organising a multi-stakeholder hybrid workshop on Pharmacogenomics at EMA in Amsterdam.

The objectives of the workshop are to:

  • identify priority areas for additional regulatory action to promote the clinical implementation of pharmacogenomics;
  • discuss how medicines regulators can facilitate the uptake of genomics by national healthcare systems;
  • discuss how to leverage genomic data linked to real-world data sources with examples of current studies using such data;
  • discuss how to increase the regulatory impact of EU-funded projects in personalised medicine.

The outcome of the workshop will inform a roadmap towards the clinical implementation of pharmacogenomics in Europe.

Virtual participation to the event is open to all stakeholders. Prior registration will be required. In-person participation will be confirmed by invitation only.

The event will be broadcast and recorded, and the recording will be made available on the EMA event page a few weeks after the event.

