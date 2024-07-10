Neuro Rehab VR Launches 'Beyond Reality' Podcast: Unveiling the Future of VR and AI in Neurological Rehabilitation

Special podcast segment with Dr. Nupur Hajela, the Director for Gait Balance and Mobility Clinic at California State University, Fresno. Podcast segment with Danny Tinoco, Neuro Exercise Specialist

Beyond Reality by Neuro Rehab VR podcast delves into the transformative potential of virtual reality and AI in the field of neurological rehabilitation.

Beyond Reality is not just a podcast about technology; it's about hope, innovation, and the boundless possibilities of human recovery. Join us on this journey into the future of healing.” — Veena Somareddy, Host and Founder of Beyond Reality Podcast

DALLAS- FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas Fort-Worth, TX - [7/10/2024] - Neuro Rehab VR is thrilled to announce the launch of the Beyond Reality Podcast, a groundbreaking series dedicated to delving into the transformative power of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) in the medical field. Aimed at physical therapists, healthcare professionals, and tech enthusiasts, Beyond Reality is set to become the go-to source for the latest advancements and insights in this dynamic field.

"Beyond Reality" promises to be a captivating series featuring interviews with leading experts and practicing clinicians. It will provide insightful discussions on cutting-edge research and inspiring stories from patients who have experienced remarkable recoveries through these advanced technologies. Each episode will explore how VR and AI are revolutionizing therapeutic practices, enhancing patient outcomes, and shaping the future of neurological rehab.

Listeners can expect a rich blend of expert knowledge, real-world applications, and forward-thinking ideas, making "Beyond Reality" a must-listen for healthcare professionals, tech enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the intersection of technology and health.

Each episode of Beyond Reality will explore various facets of VR and AI in neurorehabilitation, from overcoming challenges in treating special populations to leveraging immersive environments for improved patient engagement and motivation. The podcast aims to foster a community of forward-thinking professionals dedicated to advancing the field through innovative solutions.

Beyond Reality Podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, and iHeart Radio. New episodes will be released bi-weekly, ensuring a continuous stream of fresh, thought-provoking content for our listeners.

About Beyond Reality Podcast

Beyond Reality Podcast is a pioneering series focused on the transformative impact of virtual reality and artificial intelligence in neurorehabilitation. The podcast aims to educate and inspire healthcare professionals to leverage VR and AI technology for improved patient outcomes through expert insights, engaging discussions, and real-world examples.

About Neuro Rehab VR

Neuro Rehab VR is a leading provider of immersive VR therapy modalities, offering physical and occupational therapists a fully immersive, 3D virtual reality environment tied to specific patient treatment plan goals. Founded in 2018, Neuro Rehab VR is a private company with offices in Fort Worth, TX. For more information, visit the Neuro Rehab VR website, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

