Neuro Rehab VR’s 2023 State of VR Therapy Report Reveals Key Insights for Rehab Clinicians

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuro Rehab VR, the makers of the XR Therapy System, today announced that they have completed, compiled and are now making the 2023 State of VR Therapy Report available for download. This opportunity enables clinical specialists from a variety of clinical specialties to gain insights into the benefits of and desire for fully immersive, 3D and gamified experiences as a therapy modality with multiple patient populations.

When asked about the results from the survey, Veena Somareddy, CEO, said, “Virtual reality as a therapy modality has the potential to unlock several opportunities to gain previously unavailable ROIs for hospitals and clinicians, including retaining invaluable staff, elevating the patient experience and achieving superior patient outcomes. This report reveals more than anything that if clinics are to remain competitive, now is the time to invest in VR to revolutionize patient care and system profitability.”

Some key insights from the report include the fact that 70% of all respondents said they have used some form of VR in patient care plans. In addition to this surprisingly high adoption rate, respondents also reported a high percentage of patients asking about more interactive and gamified options that may be available for their specific therapy plan.

The survey respondents came from a wide variety of practice specialties, but the majority, 54%, responded that their primary patient populations are being treated for neurological conditions including stroke, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injuries. A large percentage, 46%, also reported that they focus on patient populations with musculoskeletal injuries. Respondents overwhelmingly support the idea that offering immersive, VR therapy experiences to such a wide variety of patient populations could have a significant positive impact on patient outcomes.

Evaluating the State of VR Report insights from a dollars and cents perspective, Drew Stover, Clinical Director at Neuro Rehab VR, said, “Seeing nearly 50% of health systems are likely to invest in VR in the next 12 months demonstrates a strong upward trajectory for the adoption of VR therapeutics into patient care plans and clinical support strategies. This shows that early acquisition could be beneficial for clinics and eventually will be common practice and treatment in the industry.”

