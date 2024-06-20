Department of Health issues notice of intent to modify certification of American Behavioral Health Services facility (Parkside) in Chelan County

For immediate release: June 20, 2024 (24-072)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health issued a notice of intent to modify the secure withdrawal management and stabilization (SWMS) facility certification associated with American Behavioral Health Services (ABHS) - Parkside in Wenatchee (BHA.FS.60892613).

The action seeks to modify Parkside’s license for one year during which time the facility must allow the department to conduct up to three unannounced inspections at the SWMS facility at Parkside to verify compliance with applicable laws. The action was based on the department’s recent action to sanction ABHS for patient safety concerns on a similar unit under common ownership.

