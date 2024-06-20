Dry Eye Disease Market Outlook to 2032: Insights into Epidemiology, Pipeline Developments, by DelveInsight

Dry Eye Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Dry Eye Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dry Eye Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dry Eye Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Dry Eye Disease Market Report:

The Dry Eye Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In March 2023, Selagine, Inc., a spin-out company from the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), announced that it has entered into a research, development, and sublicense agreement with Grifols (Nasdaq: GRFS), a global leader in plasma-derived medicines, for the development and commercialization of immunoglobulin eye drops for dry eye disease.Under the agreement, Selagine will receive an upfront payment and annual collaboration fee. In addition, Grifols has committed to fund the development of immunoglobulin eye drops through FDA approval, which will be managed collaboratively by Grifols and Selagine, including the clinical, manufacturing and regulatory activities required for FDA approval for dry eye disease indication.

In February 2023, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for topical ocular reproxalap, a first-in-class investigational new drug candidate, for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of November 23, 2023. The FDA noted that no potential filing review issues have been identified, and that an advisory committee meeting is not currently planned.

In February 2023, Novaliq, announced its plans for filing a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for CyclASol® (ciclosporin ophthalmic solution), a first-of-its-kind anti-inflammatory product for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) in the European Union. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) determined that CyclASol® is eligible to be reviewed in a centralized procedure to receive a Union Marketing Authorisation for the European Economic Area (EEA).

In January 2023, Bausch + Lomb Corporation and Novaliq GmbH, announced that Ophthalmology, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, has published results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial GOBI, which is one of two pivotal Phase 3 trials for NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane). NOV03 is being investigated to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD).In the study, NOV03 was well tolerated with few subjects experiencing ocular adverse events (AEs) (9.6% NOV03 group, 7.5% control group) or treatment-related ocular AEs (6.3% NOV03 group, 3.1% control group).

In August 2022, Alcon and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement through which Alcon acquired Aerie. The transaction affirmed Alcon's commitment to the ophthalmic pharmaceutical space and is expected to add broader pharmaceutical R&D capabilities to Alcon's existing commercial expertise, maximizing the value of its diversified portfolio. Through the transaction, Alcon added the commercial products Rocklatan® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% and Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, as well as AR-15512, a Phase 3 product candidate for dry eye disease, and a pipeline of several clinical and preclinical ophthalmic pharmaceutical product candidates.

In May 2022, Yuyu Pharmaceutical presented a poster study for YP-P10, its new dry eye syndrome treatment, during the 2022 ARVO (Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) conference. YP-P10 is a new biopharmaceutical using synthetic peptides, aiming to relieve signs and symptoms of dry eye syndrome caused by inflammation by administering the treatment twice a day. According to preclinical trial results unveiled at the conference, Yuyu confirmed that the candidate had an excellent anti-inflammatory mechanism and corneal epithelial cell healing effect compared to existing drugs.

Key Dry Eye Disease Companies: Alcon, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Aramis Biosciences, BRIM Biotechnology, Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc., HanAll Biopharma, Invirsa, IVIEW Therapeutics, Kowa Company, MC2 Therapeutics, Novaliq, Novaliq GmbH, Noveome, Ocular Therapeutix, Palatin Technologies, Quorum Innovations, Seikagaku Corporation, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Serentrix, Taejoon Pharmaceutical, and others.

Key Dry Eye Disease Therapies: OTX-DED (Ocular Therapeutix), HL036 (tanfanercept) (HanAll Biopharma/Daewoong Pharmaceutical, PL9643 (Palatin Technologies), and others

According to Dana et al. (2019), the overall Dry Eye Disease prevalence was 5.28%, wherein the prevalence among females and males was about 7.78% and 2.96%, respectively, in the US. Besides, the prevalence increased with age from 0.20%, for ages 2–17 years, to 11.66% for individuals aged above 50.

According to a study by Dalton et al. (2019), around 16 million Americans have been diagnosed with Dry Eye Disease, but the actual number of Americans suffering from dry eye symptoms is likely much higher. Some reports indicate that nearly half of all US adults experience dry eye signs and symptoms, and 33% of patients in eye care clinics present with complaints about dry eye.

According to the Association of Optometrists, dry eye is a very common condition in the UK, affecting one in four people in the UK.

The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dry Eye Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dry Eye Disease market dynamics.

Dry Eye Disease Overview

Dry eye disease, commonly known as dry eye syndrome or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a widespread condition marked by inadequate tear production or the quick evaporation of tears. This deficiency causes the eyes to become dry, leading to symptoms such as redness, swelling, and irritation. Factors that contribute to DED include diminished tear production, increased tear evaporation, and irregularities in the mucus or lipid components of the tear film. This persistent lack of proper hydration and lubrication on the ocular surface can manifest as mild eye discomfort or progress to severe inflammation and potential scarring of the cornea. Dry eye disease can affect one or both eyes and may lead to inflammation.

The main symptom of dry eye is a feeling of dryness and grittiness in the eyes. Other symptoms include a burning or itching sensation, the sensation of a foreign body in the eye, excessive tearing, eye pain, redness, and sometimes sensitivity to light. Some people may also experience stringy discharge and notice changes in their vision clarity. Moreover, these symptoms often worsen in environments with low humidity, high temperatures, or dry climates. Extended periods of dry eyes can cause minor scratches on the eye surface. In severe cases, there may be pathological changes in the epithelium, such as squamous metaplasia and a decrease in goblet cells.

Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dry Eye Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease

Prevalent Cases of Dry Eye Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dry Eye Disease

Dry Eye Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dry Eye Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dry Eye Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dry Eye Disease Therapies and Key Companies

A197: Aramis Biosciences

AR-15512: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

CLX-OPH-621: Cellix Bio

CyclASol: Novaliq GmbH

GLH8NDE: GL Pharm TechCorporation

HL036: HanAll Biopharma

INV-102: Invirsa

iVIEW 1001: IVIEW Therapeutics

K-161: Kowa Research Institute, Inc.

NOV03: Novaliq GmbH

OTX-DED: Ocular Therapeutix

Qi 401: Quorum Innovations

SER-114: Serentrix

SHJ 002: Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc.

SI-614: Seikagaku Corporation

SY-201: Seinda Pharmaceutical

TJO-083: Taejoon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

And Many More

Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Analysis

The goal of managing dry eye disease is to alleviate discomfort and safeguard the cornea, located at the front of the eye, from damage. The treatment options for Dry Eye Disease vary based on the severity of the condition and may include medication, surgical interventions, and other approaches such as eyelid therapy (warm compresses and eyelid hygiene), the use of contact lenses, and moisture chamber spectacles.

The specific treatment chosen depends on the underlying cause of the dry eye. Artificial tears are typically the initial treatment used. Wrap-around glasses that fit snugly to the face can help reduce tear evaporation. Discontinuing or switching certain medications may also be beneficial. In some cases, medications like cyclosporine or steroid eye drops may be prescribed. Lacrimal plugs, which prevent tears from draining away from the eye surface, are another treatment option. Dry eye disease can sometimes make wearing contact lenses impractical. Various therapies, including MIEBO (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution), XIIDRA (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution), and TYRVAYA nasal spray, among others, have been approved for treating the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to see positive changes in the near future due to the anticipated introduction of a wave of new therapies, such as OTX-DED (Ocular Therapeutix), HL036 (tanfanercept) (HanAll Biopharma/Daewoong Pharmaceutical), PL9643 (Palatin Technologies), and others in the coming years.

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Dry Eye Disease Companies: Alcon, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Aramis Biosciences, BRIM Biotechnology, Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc., HanAll Biopharma, Invirsa, IVIEW Therapeutics, Kowa Company, MC2 Therapeutics, Novaliq, Novaliq GmbH, Noveome, Ocular Therapeutix, Palatin Technologies, Quorum Innovations, Seikagaku Corporation, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Serentrix, Taejoon Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Dry Eye Disease Therapies: OTX-DED, HL036, PL9643, and others

Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Dry Eye Disease current marketed and Dry Eye Disease emerging therapies

Dry Eye Disease Market Dynamics: Dry Eye Disease market drivers and Dry Eye Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Dry Eye Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dry Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

