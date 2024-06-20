St Johnsbury Barracks / motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4004730

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/19/2024 0935 hours

STREET: VT Route 15

TOWN: Walden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 215

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Richard Chase

AGE: 76

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Sorrento

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact Damage to driver's side front bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: n/a

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Nadya Drum

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Crown

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to driver's side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/19/2024 at approximately 0935 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks was notified of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of VT Route 15 and VT Route 215 in the town of Walden. Initial investigation revealed vehicle 1, operated by Richard Chase, was travelling west on VT Route 15 and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto VT Route 215. While turning left, vehicle 1 struck vehicle two, operated by Nadya Drum, which was travelling east on VT Route 15. Neither operator sustained injuries from the crash. The Vermont State Police was assisted by Walden Fire Department.

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111