St Johnsbury Barracks / motor vehicle crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4004730
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/19/2024 0935 hours
STREET: VT Route 15
TOWN: Walden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 215
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Richard Chase
AGE: 76
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Sorrento
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact Damage to driver's side front bumper
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: n/a
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Nadya Drum
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Crown
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to driver's side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/19/2024 at approximately 0935 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks was notified of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of VT Route 15 and VT Route 215 in the town of Walden. Initial investigation revealed vehicle 1, operated by Richard Chase, was travelling west on VT Route 15 and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto VT Route 215. While turning left, vehicle 1 struck vehicle two, operated by Nadya Drum, which was travelling east on VT Route 15. Neither operator sustained injuries from the crash. The Vermont State Police was assisted by Walden Fire Department.
