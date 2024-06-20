Diabetic Macular Edema Market Outlook to 2034: Insights into Epidemiology, Pipeline Advancements | DelveInsight

Diabetic Macular Edema Market

DelveInsight’s Diabetic Macular Edema Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Diabetic Macular Edema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Macular Edema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Macular Edema market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report:

The Diabetic Macular Edema market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In March 2022, Novartis had announced the approval of the European Commission (EC) Beovu (brolucizumab) 6 mg. It is used for treating visual impairment which occurs due to diabetic macular edema (DME).

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the diabetic macular edema market size was found to be USD 2.9 billion in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

As per DelveInsight estimates, in the 7MM, the total treated cases of diabetic macular edema in first-line were nearly 440K cases in 2021. As per the analysis, these cases are expected to reach 520,000 by 2034. Approximately 110K patients progressed from first-line to second-line and above and are expected to increase by 2034.

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Companies: Novartis, Roche, Kodiak Sciences, Adverum Biotechnologies, Graybug Vision, Oxurion, Ocuphire Pharma, YD Life Science, Unity Biotechnology, Allegro Opthalmics, Bausch Health, Clearside Biomedical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies: BEOVU (RTH258; brolucizumab), VABYSMO (faricimab), KSI-301, ADVM-022, GB-102, THR-149, LKA651, APX3330, YD-312, UBX1325, Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib), Xipere (CLS-TA), KVD001, and others

The United States accounts for the largest market size, i.e. around 60% of the Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Owing to the higher patient pool and higher treatment cost, according to the estimates, the United States had the highest market size in DME, i.e., ~60% of the total market size of DME in the 7MM, in 2023, followed by Germany and Japan.

Treatment mainly involves the usage of anti-VEGF Drugs, corticosteroids, and Laser photocoagulation. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), in the form of eye drops, are sometimes used either before or after cataract surgery to prevent the development of macular edema.

Anti-VEGFs are the gold standards of treatment due to proven efficacy and clear role of steroids in the DME treatment paradigm. Secondary findings suggest that about half of the US ophthalmologists still prescribe off-label bevacizumab as first-line DME therapy. In EU4 and the UK and Japan, there is substantial variability in the use of off-label bevacizumab with lower usage in EU4 and the countries and relatively higher usage in Japan, although usage in both region is quite low when compared to the US.

The growth of the DME market is expected to be mainly driven by increase in diabetes cases mainly due to the aging population and sedentary lifestyle, expected entry of emerging therapies having similar efficacy and safety to current standard of care with less frequent requirement of injections, addressing barriers to screening and personalization of treatment.

In 2023, highest total prevalent cases of DME in the 7MM were accounted by the US, i.e. approximately 55%.

In March 2022, the European Commission approved Novartis' BEOVU (brolucizumab) 6 mg for treating visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema (DME), marking its second indication after initially being approved for wet age-related macular degeneration in 2020.

The Diabetic Macular Edema market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Macular Edema market dynamics.

Diabetic Macular Edema Overview

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a condition that arises from the damage of tiny blood vessels in the retina, resulting in fluid leakage and subsequent swelling, particularly affecting the macula. This specific complication, referred to as diabetic macular edema (DME), is the leading cause of vision loss in individuals with DR. Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can contribute to the development of DME. Poor management of blood sugar levels and high blood pressure are significant risk factors that can lead to blindness. DME can occur at any stage of DR but is more prevalent in the later stages. The swelling of the macula, which is crucial for central vision, due to fluid accumulation leads to visual distortion.

It is important to understand that the diagnosis of clinically significant macular edema (CSME) is established through a clinical examination involving a detailed retinal biomicroscopy, rather than relying on fluorescein angiography (FA).

The conventional treatment for DME includes intravitreal injections, which involve the application of numbing eye drops followed by the injection of medication into the vitreous gel of the eye. Medications such as AVASTIN, EYLEA, and LUCENTIS are frequently used to inhibit VEGF activity. Additionally, corticosteroids are beneficial in managing DME associated with inflammatory eye conditions, and they can be administered via eye drops, oral medication, or injections near the eye to alleviate inflammation.

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology

The diabetic macular edema epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diabetic macular edema patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Macular Edema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalent Cases

Total Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Age-Specific Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Subgroup-specific Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Macular Edema market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Macular Edema market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies

BEOVU (RTH258; brolucizumab), VABYSMO (faricimab), KSI-301, ADVM-022, GB-102, THR-149, LKA651, APX3330, YD-312, UBX1325, Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib), Xipere (CLS-TA), KVD001

Diabetic Macular Edema Key Companies

Novartis, Roche, Kodiak Sciences, Adverum Biotechnologies, Graybug Vision, Oxurion, Ocuphire Pharma, YD Life Science, Unity Biotechnology, Allegro Opthalmics, Bausch Health, Clearside Biomedical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market

The treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) encompasses a range of approaches, including the administration of anti-VEGF drugs, corticosteroids, and laser photocoagulation therapy. Furthermore, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in the form of eye drops may be prescribed either before or after cataract surgery to minimize the risk of macular edema. At present, intravitreal anti-VEGF agents are the favored first-line treatment for DME. The primary anti-VEGF medications employed are Avastin, Eylea, and Lucentis. These drugs effectively block the action of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), thereby slowing the progression of macular edema. The off-label use of Avastin for treating neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) commenced in May 2005 and has since been extended to include conditions such as DME, venous occlusive diseases, neovascular glaucoma, choroidal neovascularization not related to macular edema, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and others.

Corticosteroids serve as a secondary treatment option, typically delivered via eye drops, implants, or sustained-release corticosteroid injections into or around the eye. They offer an alternative treatment pathway, particularly for DME patients who do not respond to anti-VEGF therapy. Corticosteroids not only suppress various chemokines and inflammatory cytokines but also interact with other pro-inflammatory molecules like VEGF-A, thereby reducing vascular permeability and inhibiting angiogenesis.

For cases of DME that are severe or persistent, sustained-release corticosteroid implants such as Ozurdex, Retisert, and Iluvien have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Scope of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Companies: Novartis, Roche, Kodiak Sciences, Adverum Biotechnologies, Graybug Vision, Oxurion, Ocuphire Pharma, YD Life Science, Unity Biotechnology, Allegro Opthalmics, Bausch Health, Clearside Biomedical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies: BEOVU (RTH258; brolucizumab), VABYSMO (faricimab), KSI-301, ADVM-022, GB-102, THR-149, LKA651, APX3330, YD-312, UBX1325, Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib), Xipere (CLS-TA), KVD001, and others

Diabetic Macular Edema Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Macular Edema current marketed and Diabetic Macular Edema emerging therapies

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Dynamics: Diabetic Macular Edema market drivers and Diabetic Macular Edema market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diabetic Macular Edema Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diabetic Macular Edema

3. SWOT analysis of Diabetic Macular Edema

4. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diabetic Macular Edema Disease Background and Overview

7. Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diabetic Macular Edema

9. Diabetic Macular Edema Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs

11. Diabetic Macular Edema Emerging Therapies

12. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Drivers

16. Diabetic Macular Edema Market Barriers

17. Diabetic Macular Edema Appendix

18. Diabetic Macular Edema Report Methodology

