Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Insights, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report:

The Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

On October 21, 2022, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics to treat ESR1-mutated metastatic breast and gynecological cancers specifically, presented additional findings from its Phase II Evaluation of Lasofoxifene in ESR1 Mutations (ELAINE 1) study today at the 4th Annual Congress of the International Society of Liquid Biopsy (ISLB) in Miami.

On August 17, 2022, Sanofi discontinued the global clinical development program of amcenestrant, an investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD).

In August 2022, Zentalis announced that they discontinued the clinical development of ZN-c5, its oral SERD, and ZN-e4, its EGFRinhibitor, following completion of its existing clinical trials, which are closed to accrual, in these two programs.

In August 2022, the FDA granted priority review to NDA seeking the approval of elacestrant for use in patients with estrogen receptor (ER)–positive/HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, the regulatory agency is expected to decide on the application by February 17, 2023.

In August 2022, FDA granted a fast-track designation to OP-1250 for the treatment of patients with ER-positive, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

In April 2022, Roche announced the first-quarter result and stated that giredestrant missed the mark in the Phase II acelERA trial in advanced breast cancer, the emerging oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) class.

Key Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Arvinas, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, H3 Biomedicine, Eisai, Pfizer, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Zenopharm, and others

Key Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Elacestrant (RAD1901), Ibrance (Palbociclib), Rintodestrant (G1T48), SCO-120, ZB716, ARV-471, Lasofoxifene, H3B-6545, Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545), Camizestrant (AZD9833), ZN-c5, OP1250, and others

ESR1 mutations are rare in primary tumors (about 1%), but they become more common (between 10% to 50%) in metastatic cancers that are resistant to endocrine therapy. These mutations are linked to shorter progression-free survival.

As of 2022, the market size for ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer was highest in the US among the 7MM (seven major markets), amounting to roughly USD 800 million. This figure is projected to grow by 2034.

ORSERDU (elacestrant) represents a significant breakthrough in endocrine therapy, being the first innovation in 20 years specifically designed to target ESR1 mutations in ER-positive, HER2-negative, advanced, or metastatic breast cancer patients who have experienced disease progression after at least one round of endocrine therapy.

The emergence of several new selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) in the ESR1 landscape has shown promising potential for this patient group, both when used alone and in combination therapies.

There is a pressing need for new endocrine therapy agents that demonstrate robust and lasting effectiveness in patients who have undergone extensive treatment, including those who have already received standard-of-care first-line therapy with CDK4/6 inhibitors, as well as those with ESR1 mutations.

The Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market dynamics.

The majority of breast cancer patients are categorized into localized and regional stages. ESR1 mutations specifically occur in HR-positive patients following treatment with an aromatase inhibitor in the metastatic setting.

In the United States, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer was approximately 19,000 in 2022. Within this, around 18,000 cases were estimated to be diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1-mutated HR-positive Metastatic Breast Cancer on first-line treatment.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany reported the highest number of cases of ESR1 mutation in metastatic breast cancer, followed by France, with Spain having the lowest number of cases in 2022.

According to estimates from DelveInsight, Japan recorded approximately 45,000 cases of metastatic breast cancer, constituting around 13% of the total cases in the 7MM. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer in Japan were approximately 5,000, with an expected increase during the study period.

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Overview

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage IV breast cancer, originates in breast tissue before spreading to other parts of the body. Estrogen, a steroid hormone, plays a crucial role in its progression, with most cases initially dependent on estrogen and expressing the estrogen receptor (ER). ESR1 mutations are more commonly found in cancers that have progressed after treatment with aromatase inhibitors, and they are less frequent in patients with inherent resistance to endocrine therapy.

While ESR1 mutations are uncommon in primary breast cancer, they are prevalent in advanced stages that have been previously treated with aromatase inhibitors, indicating their emergence under selective treatment pressures. These mutations typically occur in specific regions of the ER's ligand-binding domain, resulting in sustained ER activity independent of estrogen presence.

Detection of mutations, including ESR1 mutations, can be achieved through sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) on tumor tissue or baseline liquid biopsies at diagnosis. Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) is often used after neoadjuvant therapy to confirm the presence of ESR1 mutations.

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HR-Positive Breast Cancer

Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HR-positive Breast Cancer

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Metastatic Breast Cancer

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

Line-wise treatable cases of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

Elacestrant (RAD1901): Radius Pharmaceuticals/Berlin-Chemie (Menarini Group)

Ibrance (Palbociclib): Pfizer

Rintodestrant (G1T48): G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

SCO-120: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

ZB716: Zenopharm

ARV-471: Arvinas

Lasofoxifene: Sermonix Pharmaceuticals

H3B-6545: H3 Biomedicine/Eisai

Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545): Roche

Camizestrant (AZD9833): AstraZeneca

ZN-c5: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

OP1250: Olema Pharmaceuticals

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Dynamics

The prevalence of ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer is expected to increase in the near future. This rise is driven by the growing global incidence of ER-positive breast cancer and the expanded use of endocrine therapies, leading to a higher incidence of ESR1 mutant cases and an expanding array of treatment options. Furthermore, the rise in clinical trials focusing on new therapies will advance the ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer market.

Additionally, the lack of approved and effective treatments may create favorable conditions for emerging therapies targeting ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer. Increased awareness among researchers, healthcare providers, and patients will further augment the market for this specific subtype of breast cancer.

The current unmet need in the ESR1 mutant breast cancer market revolves around medications that offer improved safety and efficacy to achieve optimal outcomes and enhance patient compliance. However, gaps in understanding the occurrence and clinical significance of ESR1 mutations may impede accurate diagnosis and treatment of affected individuals. Existing pharmacological interventions have limitations in efficacy and may even contribute to the development of this mutation among patients.

CDK4/6 inhibitors, a current treatment option, are prohibitively expensive. With the mutation only identified a decade ago, there is limited study data, resulting in relatively slow progress in this field. Moreover, stringent pricing and reimbursement policies pose significant challenges to the market's growth. Another barrier is the lack of awareness, potentially hindering satisfactory patient care and the expansion of the ESR1-mutated breast cancer market.

Scope of the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Arvinas, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, H3 Biomedicine, Eisai, Pfizer, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Zenopharm, and others

Key Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Elacestrant (RAD1901), Ibrance (Palbociclib), Rintodestrant (G1T48), SCO-120, ZB716, ARV-471, Lasofoxifene, H3B-6545, Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545), Camizestrant (AZD9833), ZN-c5, OP1250, and others

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer current marketed and Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer emerging therapies

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market drivers and Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

4. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

9. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Drivers

16. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Barriers

17. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Appendix

18. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.