Willow Lake Métis Group Announces New COO, Strategic Partnerships, and Upcoming Cultural Cup Event
REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) is delighted to share several exciting updates this spring, including the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer, the formation of strategic partnerships, and details about the upcoming Third Annual Cultural Cup event.
Earlier this year, Willow Lake Métis Group proudly welcomed Clark Burden as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Clark brings a wealth of experience and leadership in operations and project management, strengthening WLMG’s executive team.
"I am thrilled to be joining Willow Lake Métis Group and work alongside such a passionate and dedicated team. Together, we’ll drive growth in the region and create more opportunities for our community," said Clark Burden, COO of Willow Lake Métis Group.
In a bid to expand its reach and capabilities, WLMG is also thrilled to announce new strategic partnerships with Rock Iron Industrial and Turning Point Surveys. These partnerships align with WLMG’s commitment to delivering high-quality services and creating synergies that benefit all parties involved.
Rock Iron Industrial, renowned for its expertise in industrial maintenance and construction services, brings a robust portfolio that complements WLMG’s offerings. This partnership is set to enhance WLMG’s capacity to undertake large-scale projects, ensuring top-notch service delivery to clients.
Turning Point Surveys, a leader in the survey industry, joins WLMG as a strategic partner. This collaboration will enable WLMG to provide comprehensive surveying solutions, enhancing project accuracy and efficiency. The partnership with Turning Point Surveys underscores WLMG’s dedication to innovation and excellence in service provision.
Andy Harnett, CEO of Willow Lake Métis Group, expressed his excitement about these partnerships, stating, "The addition of Rock Iron and Turning Point Surveys as our strategic partners marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional services while supporting the Métis community. These alliances will allow us to tap into new expertise and resources, fostering growth and innovation."
This summer, Willow Lake Métis Group will host its Third Annual Cultural Cup, a highly anticipated event that brings together community members, partners, and sponsors for a day of friendly competition and meaningful connections. Taking place on July 11th, the Cultural Cup serves as a unique platform for fostering relationships and celebrating Métis culture.
This year’s event is proudly sponsored by a diverse group of supporters, highlighting the strong network of partnerships that WLMG has cultivated. The title sponsor, Vault, leads our sponsorship lineup, with Platinum sponsorships from WQS Group of Companies and Skyway Canada. Gold sponsors include CNOOC, Cenovus and Earth & Iron, while Melloy Industrial Services has proudly sponsored the event carts for the second year in a row.
Silver sponsors include CNRL, Meg Energy, PTW Energy, Backwoods Energy Services, 3-D Line Locating, Mammoet, Apex Well Servicing, GFL Environmental, MLT Aikins, MNP, Spence Corrosion Services, Mammoet, ATB, Chard Métis Dene Group of Companies and Edge Energy. Bronze sponsors include Kaizen Safety, Greenfire Resources, Brand Safway Infinity, and Turning Point Surveys.
This tournament is nearly sold out, with only ONE Gold Sponsorship opportunity available. WLMG invites interested parties to join in supporting this vibrant celebration of Métis culture and community engagement by reaching out to Jessica at je.mckenzie@wlmg.ca.
For more information about Willow Lake Métis Group, our new team members, strategic partnerships, or the Cultural Cup, please visit our website.
