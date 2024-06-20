Functional Dyspepsia Market Analysis 2032: Epidemiology Insights, Pipeline Updates, and Clinical Trials | DelevInsight

Functional Dyspepsia Market

DelveInsight’s Functional Dyspepsia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Functional Dyspepsia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Functional Dyspepsia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Functional Dyspepsia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Functional Dyspepsia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Functional Dyspepsia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Functional Dyspepsia Market Report:

The Functional Dyspepsia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Functional Dyspepsia Companies: Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., ISOThrive Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, RaQualia Pharma Inc, Renexxion LLC, Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, and others.

Key Functional Dyspepsia Therapies: Naronapride, DWJ 1252, RQ-00000010 (5-HT4 partial agonist), ISOT-101, Aolanti Weipang Tablets, and others

As per Madisch et al. (2018), Functional Dyspepsia ranks among the more prevalent functional disorders, affecting the gastrointestinal tract, with an estimated prevalence ranging from 10% to 20%.

According to findings by Harer et al. (2020), dyspepsia's community prevalence typically falls within the range of 20% to 40%, constituting approximately 3% to 5% of primary care consultations.

Longstreth et al. (2019) report that about 25% of dyspepsia patients exhibit an identifiable organic etiology, while nearly 75% of cases are classified as functional (idiopathic or non-ulcer) dyspepsia, lacking an apparent cause upon diagnostic assessment.

The Functional Dyspepsia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Functional Dyspepsia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Functional Dyspepsia market dynamics.

Functional Dyspepsia Overview

Dyspepsia manifests as a prevalent symptom with a broad spectrum of potential causes and diverse underlying pathophysiology. A significant number of individuals experiencing dyspeptic symptoms are diagnosed with functional dyspepsia (FD), characterized by symptoms without an identifiable cause. FD ranks among the most widespread gastrointestinal disorders globally, imposing substantial social and economic burdens.

The exact pathophysiology of FD remains unclear, although various mechanisms such as motility abnormalities, visceral sensory abnormalities, and psychological factors have been proposed to explain its symptoms. Symptoms of FD vary in severity among individuals and can be vague and unpredictable. The differential diagnosis for dyspepsia includes acid-related conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and peptic ulcer disease (PUD), gastric inflammatory conditions such as Helicobacter pylori gastritis or NSAID-induced erosions, and less common upper abdominal cancers like gastric, esophageal, or pancreatic tumors. In the absence of detectable structural abnormalities, FD is diagnosed based on clinical presentation. Recently, an international consortium known as the "Rome criteria" has developed symptom-based diagnostic guidelines for FD.

Treatment strategies for FD, akin to other gastrointestinal disorders, vary depending on symptom severity, psychosocial challenges, and healthcare utilization frequency.

Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Functional Dyspepsia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Functional Dyspepsia

Prevalent Cases of Functional Dyspepsia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Functional Dyspepsia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Functional Dyspepsia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology trends @ Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology Forecast

Functional Dyspepsia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Functional Dyspepsia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Functional Dyspepsia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Functional Dyspepsia Therapies

Naronapride

DWJ 1252

RQ-00000010 (5-HT4 partial agonist)

ISOT-101

Aolanti Weipang Tablets

Functional Dyspepsia Key Companies

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

ISOThrive Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

RaQualia Pharma Inc

Renexxion LLC

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Functional Dyspepsia market share @ Functional Dyspepsia Treatment Landscape

Functional Dyspepsia Therapeutics Market

Functional Dyspepsia does not directly impact life expectancy, but its effect on quality of life is significant. Ongoing efforts to understand its pathophysiology reflect its widespread prevalence. Despite posing a substantial challenge for clinicians, there are currently no approved drugs for Functional Dyspepsia in the United States or the European Union.

Upon diagnosing Functional Dyspepsia, it is crucial to thoroughly educate the patient about the diagnosis and its implications, as patient understanding is essential for successful treatment. Dietary adjustments also play a role, with recommendations such as consuming regular, moderate-sized meals, chewing food thoroughly, and avoiding hurried eating potentially benefiting individuals with Functional Dyspepsia.

In addition, pharmacological interventions are often recommended as supportive measures. These may involve treatments such as eradicating Helicobacter pylori, using acid-reducing therapies, neuromodulators, prokinetic agents, and psychological therapies.

Several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively developing therapies for Functional Dyspepsia. Some of these companies have progressed their drug candidates to mid to late stages of development, including phase III and phase II trials, such as Renexxion and others.

Scope of the Functional Dyspepsia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Functional Dyspepsia Companies: Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., ISOThrive Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, RaQualia Pharma Inc, Renexxion LLC, Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, and others

Key Functional Dyspepsia Therapies: Naronapride, DWJ 1252, RQ-00000010 (5-HT4 partial agonist), ISOT-101, Aolanti Weipang Tablets, and others

Functional Dyspepsia Therapeutic Assessment: Functional Dyspepsia current marketed and Functional Dyspepsia emerging therapies

Functional Dyspepsia Market Dynamics: Functional Dyspepsia market drivers and Functional Dyspepsia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Functional Dyspepsia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Functional Dyspepsia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Functional Dyspepsia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Functional Dyspepsia

3. SWOT analysis of Functional Dyspepsia

4. Functional Dyspepsia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Functional Dyspepsia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Functional Dyspepsia Disease Background and Overview

7. Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Functional Dyspepsia

9. Functional Dyspepsia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Functional Dyspepsia Unmet Needs

11. Functional Dyspepsia Emerging Therapies

12. Functional Dyspepsia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Functional Dyspepsia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Functional Dyspepsia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Functional Dyspepsia Market Drivers

16. Functional Dyspepsia Market Barriers

17. Functional Dyspepsia Appendix

18. Functional Dyspepsia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.