Nancy Drew®: Mystery of the Seven Keys™ Launches on Steam
Continuing the Legacy of the Nancy Drew Franchise, a Brand-New Case Takes the Iconic Detective to Prague
We are so excited to bring this all-new Nancy Drew mystery adventure to Steam gamers everywhere.”RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, HeR Interactive launched the 34th title in the critically acclaimed Nancy Drew franchise, Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys on Steam. Set in the historic city of Prague, players are tasked with uncovering the truth behind the theft of a client’s heirloom necklace while navigating through the beautiful city's old-world 3D environments as Nancy Drew. Players will encounter challenging puzzles and riddles while discovering clues entwined with medieval legends, alchemy, and lore.
— Penny Milliken, CEO of HeR Interactive
As a Steam gamer, you will need to outwit devious suspects and use your detective skills to unravel a mystery threatening the city's Bohemian heritage. The game is designed to keep you on the edge of your seat, with danger and intrigue at every turn as the criminals stop at nothing to prevent you from bringing the truth to light. Your investigative and critical thinking skills are crucial to solving the case and discovering the real mystery behind the legend of the seven keys.
“We are so excited to bring this all-new Nancy Drew mystery adventure to Steam gamers everywhere,” said Penny Milliken, CEO of HeR Interactive. “By bringing Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys to Steam, we will welcome new and old fans alike to a new game in a series that has entertained and thrilled players for decades. HeR Interactive is proud to have on the team women who grew up playing these games and who were each instrumental in making this game. The team created a truly unique gaming experience that captures the intrigue and timeless appeal of Nancy Drew and represents another key milestone as we continue to grow this legendary franchise.”
Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys is compatible with Windows® and Mac® operating systems and is available exclusively on Steam and at HeR Interactive for $32.00. The official trailer for Nancy Drew’s newest case can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/5B_nRAyXtzQ
For more game information, please visit Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1926590/Nancy_Drew_Mystery_of_the_Seven_Keys/
Rating and availability: Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys is rated E 10+ by ESRB and is available on Steam now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1926590/Nancy_Drew_Mystery_of_the_Seven_Keys/
Trailer: View the official Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys trailer here: https://youtu.be/5B_nRAyXtzQ
About HeR Interactive
One of the longest running video game series, Nancy Drew games are from female led HeR Interactive and have been engaging players for over 25 years with cases that let players travel the world. An award-winning video game company, HeR Interactive designs, develops, and publishes high-quality, mystery adventure games and apps for all ages. With over 30 awards to its name and more than 9 million copies sold, HeR Interactive has been a pioneer of fun and inspiring interactive family entertainment.
This success, in part, is buoyed by the ever-increasing number of girls and women becoming avid game players. Nancy Drew players now include moms who have introduced their daughters (and sons) to Nancy, making Nancy Drew one of history's longest-running, well-known figures spanning generations. The continued success of the series has resulted in many Nancy Drew fans now actively working in the gaming industry.
More information about HeR Interactive and Nancy Drew games can be found at http://www.herinteractive.com.
Find HeR Interactive on Facebook, on Instagram, on YouTube, and on X @HerInteractive.
About Nancy Drew
Nancy Drew books debuted in 1930 and are still going strong. Nancy Drew is a smart, independent, gutsy, and resourceful teen detective who can crack even the toughest case. Published in 22 languages and with more than 100 million copies in print worldwide, Nancy Drew has engaged readers and served as a role model globally for generations.
Copyright 2024 HeR Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Mac and the Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Computer, Inc., registered in the United States and other countries and regions. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. Nancy Drew is a registered trademark of Simon & Schuster, Inc. Licensed by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc.
###
Jared Nieuwenhuis
HeR Interactive
+1 206-399-3406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Official Trailer