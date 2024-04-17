HeR Interactive

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeR Interactive Announces Release Date for Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys™Latest Nancy Drew Game Releases on May 7, Official Release Trailer is Available NowRENTON, Wash., April 17, 2024 – Get ready for a thrilling blend of adventure, mystery, and history in the latest installment of the award-winning Nancy Drew game series. Step into the world of detective Nancy Drew as she embarks on a captivating new 3D video game, Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys™. This 34th entry in the long-running favorite amateur sleuth series will be released on May 7, 2024. HeR Interactive has also posted the official trailer for Nancy Drew’s newest case here: https://youtu.be/5B_nRAyXtzQ This all-new game will transport players to the heart of the historic city of Prague as they assume the role of the iconic Nancy Drew. Tasked with uncovering the truth behind the theft of a client’s heirloom necklace, players will navigate and explore the city’s mysterious old-world environments, encounter challenging puzzles, decode riddles, and discover clues. Players will find themselves entwined with medieval legends, alchemy, lore, and sinister cybercrimes as they uncover the real mystery behind the legend of the seven keys.The game is compatible with WindowsPC and Macand can be purchased exclusively on www.herinteractive.com on May 7, 2024, and on Steamlater this year. Developed in association with Unity’s Accelerate Solutions group, Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys features a new, unique dual navigation system that allows for classic point-and-click or free-roam controls. Additionally, Unity’s real-time 3D engine brings detective gameplay to life with immersive inspections, character interactions, and fearless investigating.For more game information, please visit: https://www.herinteractive.com/shop-games/34-nancy-drew-mystery-of-the-seven-keys/ Rating and availability: Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys is rated E 10+ by ESRB and will be available on May 7, 2024, at http://www.herinteractive.com Trailer: View the official Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys trailer here: https://youtu.be/5B_nRAyXtzQ About HeR InteractiveAn award-winning video game publisher and developer, HeR Interactive designs, develops, and publishes high-quality mystery adventure games and apps for all ages. The company has been a leading mystery-maker and a pioneer of fun and inspiring interactive family entertainment for more than 25 years. With over 30 awards to its name, HeR Interactive'sNancy Drew games have sold more than 9 million copies. This success, in part, is buoyed by the ever-increasing number of girls and women becoming avid game players. Nancy Drew players now include moms who have introduced their daughters to Nancy, making Nancy Drew one of history's longest-running, well-known figures spanning generations.More information about HeR Interactive and Nancy Drew games can be found at http://www.herinteractive.com Find HeR Interactive on Facebook, on Instagram, on YouTube, and on X @HerInteractive.About Nancy DrewNancy Drew books debuted in 1930 and are still going strong. Nancy Drew is a smart, independent, gutsy, and resourceful teen detective who can crack even the toughest case. Published in 22 languages and with more than 100 million copies in print worldwide, Nancy Drew has engaged readers and served as a role model globally for generations.Copyright 2024 HeR Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Mac and the Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Computer, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Nancy Drew is a registered trademark of Simon & Schuster, Inc. Licensed by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. "Unity," Unity logos, and other Unity trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unity Technologies or its affiliates in the U.S. and elsewhere. Other names or brands are trademarks of their respective owners.

