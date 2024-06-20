Huntington's Disease Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Insights, Therapies, Latest Drug Approvals by DelveInsight

Huntington's Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Huntington's Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Huntington's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Huntington's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Huntington's Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Huntington's Disease Market Report:

The Huntington's Disease Market Size is anticipated to increase with a notable CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period, 2023–2034

Key Huntington's Disease Companies: Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis Pharma, and others

Key Huntington's Disease Therapies: Pridopidine, Tominersen, and others

Huntington’s disease (HD) is an incurable, rare genetic, progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes death of brain cells, termed as neurons, in several areas of the brain, comprising those that help control voluntary (intentional) movement.

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the total prevalent cases of Huntington’s disease were more than 81,000 in seven major markets.

The treatment for Huntington’s disease is complex as there exists no cure for Huntington’s disease, and there are no treatments known to slow or reverse its process. The current treatment available is symptoms specific, with the treatment goal to slow down the course of the disease and help affected people function for as long and as comfortably as possible.

Currently, the treatment strategies include the usage of many medications to treat specific symptoms such as medicines for depression, mood swings, and involuntary/abnormal movements and behaviors. The US FDA has approved AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) and XENAZINE (tetrabenazine) for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease.

Recently, in August 2023, the US FDA approved INGREZZA (valbenazine) capsules for the treatment of adults with chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

The United States accounted for the largest market size (more than 70% of the 7MM) of Huntington’s disease, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

During the forecast period (2024–2034), pipeline candidates such as pridopidine, ANX005, and others are expected to drive the growth of Huntington’s disease treatment market size. Some of these treatments are addressing important areas of unmet medical need, i.e., lack of disease-modifying options for the treatment.

The growth of the Huntington’s disease market is expected to be mainly driven by entry of innovative emerging therapies, rising prevalence, increasing initiatives for R&D, and the advent of genetic testing.

The Huntington's Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Huntington's Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Huntington's Disease market dynamics.

Huntington's Disease Overview

Huntington's disease (HD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder affecting nerve cells in the brain. It stems from a genetic mutation in the HTT gene, leading to the production of an abnormal huntingtin protein that accumulates in the basal ganglia and cerebral cortex, causing gradual brain damage.

Symptoms of Huntington's disease typically appear between ages 30 and 50, though onset can occur earlier or later. These symptoms include involuntary movements known as chorea, often the initial noticeable signs. Cognitive impairments such as memory loss, difficulty concentrating, and decision-making challenges, along with psychiatric symptoms like depression, anxiety, and irritability, are also common.



As the disease advances, motor symptoms worsen, including rigidity, dystonia, and coordination issues. Cognitive and psychiatric symptoms may also deteriorate, significantly impacting daily life and quality of life.



Huntington's disease is inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern, with a 50% chance of passing the mutated gene to offspring. Genetic testing allows early detection and proactive symptom management.



Currently, no cure exists for Huntington's disease. Treatment focuses on symptom management and improving quality of life through medications, therapies, and support services. Ongoing research aims to develop disease-modifying treatments, offering hope for future advancements in managing this debilitating condition.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Huntington's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Huntington's Disease

Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Huntington's Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Huntington's Disease

Huntington's Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Huntington's Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Huntington's Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Huntington's Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Huntington's Disease Therapies

Pridopidine

Tominersen

Huntington's Disease Key Companies

Prilenia Therapeutics

Neurocrine Biosciences

SOM Biotech

Annexon Biosciences

Vaccinex

Sage Therapeutics

UniQure Biopharma

Wave life sciences

Takeda

Medesis Pharma

Scope of the Huntington's Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Huntington's Disease Companies: Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis Pharma, and others

Key Huntington's Disease Therapies: Pridopidine, Tominersen, and others

Huntington's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Huntington's Disease current marketed and Huntington's Disease emerging therapies

Huntington's Disease Market Dynamics: Huntington's Disease market drivers and Huntington's Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Huntington's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Huntington's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

