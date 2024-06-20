Cystinosis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Insights, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Cystinosis Market

DelveInsight’s Cystinosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Cystinosis Market Report:

The Cystinosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Cystinosis Companies: Horizon Pharma, Recordati S.p.A., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Leadiant Biosciences, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Avrobio, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, and others

Key Cystinosis Therapies: A0003, AVR-RD-04 (CTNS-RD-04), Cystagon (cysteamine bitartrate), ELX-02, NP-3, Procysbi (cysteamine bitartrate), and others

In 2021, it was found that there were around 1,330 prevalent cases of Cystinosis in the United States. It is anticipated that these cases will rise over the course of the study period from 2022 to 2032.

The EU5 countries collectively had an observed total of approximately 659 diagnosed prevalent cases of Cystinosis in 2021. Conversely, Japan recorded an estimated 23 diagnosed prevalent cases in the same year.

Among the seven major markets (7MM), the United States exhibited the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of cystinosis, totaling approximately 665 cases in 2021. Within the EU5, the United Kingdom had the highest number of cases, with 224, followed by Germany with 182 cases. Italy had the fewest cases, with 43 in 2021.

Specifically, in the United States in 2021, there were roughly 609 cases of Infantile nephropathic cystinosis, 33 cases of Juvenile nephropathic cystinosis, and 23 cases of Adult-onset (Ocular or non-nephropathic cystinosis).

In Japan, approximately 23 diagnosed prevalent cases of cystinosis were reported in 2021. However, it is anticipated that these cases will decrease during the study period. Of these diagnosed cases, 21 were attributed to infantile nephropathic cystinosis, one to Juvenile nephropathic cystinosis, and one to Adult-onset cystinosis.

The total Cystinosis market size will include the market size of the potential upcoming therapies and current treatment regimens in the Cystinosis market.

Key companies working in the Cystinosis market are Horizon Pharma, Recordati S.p.A., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Leadiant Biosciences, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Avrobio, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, and others.

The Cystinosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cystinosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cystinosis market dynamics.

Cystinosis Overview

Cystinosis arises from an abnormal buildup of the amino acid cystine, presenting as a rare yet severe condition with lifelong implications affecting multiple bodily systems. The disease manifests in three forms based on symptom onset: infantile (early-onset), late childhood or adolescent (late-onset), and adult cystinosis.

This disorder follows a recessive inheritance pattern, necessitating individuals to inherit two abnormal copies of the cystinosin gene (located on 17p13.2) – one from each parent – to develop the condition. In individuals with cystinosis, the excessive accumulation of cystine can lead to the formation of crystals.

The root cause of cystinosis lies in bi-allelic mutations within the CTNS gene, which encodes cystinosin, a lysosomal cystine-proton co-transporter. Consequently, cystine builds up within the lysosomes of affected cells, crystallizing in environments characterized by low lysosomal pH levels.

Cystinosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cystinosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cystinosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cystinosis

Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cystinosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cystinosis

Cystinosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cystinosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cystinosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cystinosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cystinosis Emerging Therapy Assessment

A0003: Mylan

AVR-RD-04 (CTNS-RD-04): Avrobio

Cystagon (cysteamine bitartrate): Mylan Pharmaceuticals

ELX-02: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

NP-3: Nacuity Pharmaceuticals

Procysbi (cysteamine bitartrate): Horizon Pharma/Chiesi Farmaceutici

Scope of the Cystinosis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cystinosis Companies: Horizon Pharma, Recordati S.p.A., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Leadiant Biosciences, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Avrobio, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, and others

Key Cystinosis Therapies: A0003, AVR-RD-04 (CTNS-RD-04), Cystagon (cysteamine bitartrate), ELX-02, NP-3, Procysbi (cysteamine bitartrate), and others

Cystinosis Therapeutic Assessment: Cystinosis current marketed and Cystinosis emerging therapies

Cystinosis Market Dynamics: Cystinosis market drivers and Cystinosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cystinosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cystinosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cystinosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cystinosis

3. SWOT analysis of Cystinosis

4. Cystinosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cystinosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cystinosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Cystinosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cystinosis

9. Cystinosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cystinosis Unmet Needs

11. Cystinosis Emerging Therapies

12. Cystinosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cystinosis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Cystinosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cystinosis Market Drivers

16. Cystinosis Market Barriers

17. Cystinosis Appendix

18. Cystinosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

