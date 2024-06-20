Bunion Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Insights, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Bunion Market

DelveInsight’s Bunion Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Bunion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Bunion, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bunion market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Bunion Market Report:

The Bunion market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In January 2021, the DynaBunion Lapidus Method, a 4D minimally invasive surgical bunion repair system, was introduced by CrossRoads Extremity Systems.

As per a study titled “Epidemiology and impact of hallux valgus: more than just bunions”, the estimated prevalence of Bunion was found to be 23% in adults aged 18 to 65 years.

As per a study by Nix et al. (2010), National health surveys in the United States have reported a prevalence of 0.9% across all age groups, while another survey in the UK reported a prevalence of 28.4% in adults. Research conducted in elderly populations has indicated prevalence rates as high as 74%.

According to the analysis, women are more frequently diagnosed with bunion compared to men.

The Bunion market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Bunion pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Bunion market dynamics.

Bunion Overview

A bunion is a prevalent progressive deformity affecting the forefoot worldwide. It manifests as a "bump" that develops at the metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint of the big toe. The big toe comprises two joints, with the larger one being the MTP joint where the first long bone of the foot (metatarsal) meets the first bone of the toe (phalanx).

The formation of the bump occurs gradually over time, progressing when the bone or tissue at the big toe joint shifts out of alignment. This causes the long metatarsal bone to bend toward the inside of the foot, and the phalanx bones of the big toe to angle towards the second toe, enlarging and protruding the MTP joint from the inside of the forefoot.

Clinically, bunions are categorized into mild, moderate, and severe types. They can develop in individuals of any gender or age group, but are more commonly seen in women and the elderly population. Tight, narrow shoes that compress the toes are a common factor contributing to bunion formation and associated painful symptoms. Additionally, heredity, weak connective tissues in the joints, and other conditions such as neuromuscular disorders (e.g., polio) can predispose individuals to developing bunions.

Key symptoms include the appearance of a bump on the inside of the foot, accompanied by pain, tenderness, redness, inflammation, or corns on the bump. As the condition progresses, walking may become more difficult.

For diagnosis, a physician typically begins with a physical examination and inquires about the patient's medical history and symptoms. Although bunions are often evident from symptoms and the visible bump, X-rays may be recommended to assess two specific angles: the Intermetatarsal angle and the Hallux valgus angle, providing further insight into the severity of the condition.

Bunion Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Bunion Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Bunion market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Bunion

Prevalent Cases of Bunion by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Bunion

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Bunion

Bunion Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Bunion market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Bunion market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Bunion Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Bunion Therapies

CA-008

Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension

TLC590

Bunion Key Companies

Syntellix

Treace Medical Concepts

Wright Medical Technology

Trilliant Surgical

Arthrosurface

Nextremity Solutions

Wright medical

Scope of the Bunion Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Bunion Therapeutic Assessment: Bunion current marketed and Bunion emerging therapies

Bunion Market Dynamics: Bunion market drivers and Bunion market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Bunion Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Bunion Market Access and Reimbursement

