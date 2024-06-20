Air quality permits for review, published 6/20/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Black Hawk County

University of Northern Iowa - Main Campus located at 1801 West 31st St, Cedar Falls

The application was submitted to operate their existing Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools facility. The public comment period ends July 20.

Hamilton County

Webster City Combustion Turbine located at 309 3rd St, Webster City

The application was submitted to operate their existing Electric Services facility. The public comment period ends July 20.

Monroe County

Eddyville Chlor-Alkali, LLC located at 1194 720th Avenue, Eddyville

The application was submitted to operate their existing Alkalies and Chlorine facility. The public comment period ends July 20.

Pottawattamie County

Northern Natural Gas Company - Oakland located at 46299 Highway 6, Oakland

The application was submitted to operate their existing Natural Gas Transmission facility. The public comment period ends July 20.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Pottawattamie CountySouthwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC, 10868 189th St., Council BluffsProject No. 24-125, Modification of existing PSD permits by removing denatured ethanol storage requirements. The public comment period ends July 22.