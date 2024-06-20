June 20, 2024 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) and Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh) secured a $100,000 grant for Allentown’s Literacy Center for their existing digital-literacy program.

“The Literacy Center offers instruction, training and support for adults who need help with language, reading and workforce development.,” said Miller. “I am thankful we have such an incredible asset in the Lehigh Valley.”

“In today’s world, digital literacy is a necessity for nearly all employment opportunities and is a tool to keep in touch with family and friends,” added Miller. “I have no doubt this funding will go a long way in helping people better understand and utilize the digital world.” Sen. Miller and Rep. Schweyer Announce $100,000 in Grant Funding for the Literacy Center

“The Literacy Center has been a Lehigh Valley staple for nearly 50 years. They provide such an important service to the community by helping struggling adults improve their lives and empower themselves through education,” said Schweyer. “I proudly support this project for The Literacy Center along with Senator Miller and I look forward to seeing this funding bring 21st century technology into its instruction and training for their students.”

The grant comes via the Department of Labor and Industry.

“The Literacy Center is honored to receive the Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant. This will enable us to continue to provide free digital literacy instruction to unemployed and underemployed adults throughout the Lehigh Valley, said CEO of the Literacy Center Jen Doyle.

“This program will give residents the ability to find family-sustaining jobs,” said Miller. “I encourage anyone in the community who could use the help to take advantage of it.”