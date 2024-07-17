Submit Release
Senator Santarsiero and Representative Davis Announce $424,000 to Support Bristol Fire Companies

BUCKS COUNTYJuly 17, 2024 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Tina Davis (D-141) visited four Bristol fire companies today to announce state grant awards to support public safety and the work of the fire companies.

The four awards are as follows:

  • Bristol Consolidated Volunteer Fire Company: $40,000 for Command Vehicle
  • American Hose, Hook & Ladder: $181,000 for Rescue Equipment
  • Bristol Fire Co: $78,000 for Rescue Equipment
  • Third District Fire Co: $125,000 for Pumper Truck

“Our local volunteer fire companies, the firefighters, administrators, and support personnel, sacrifice so much to protect us all,” said Rep. Davis. “This state funding will help them obtain the equipment that they need to do their job a little more safely and effectively. Thank you to these amazing individuals for their selfless dedication to keeping our community safe.”

“Our volunteer firefighters do tremendous work, putting the community first to keep us safe,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “I was happy to support these funds for equipment upgrades at four companies that serve Bristol Borough and Bristol Township, ensuring these brave men and women have the necessary resources to continue to serve the community.  It is critical we continue to support our fire companies and volunteer firefighters who work tirelessly on the front line to protect us.”    

