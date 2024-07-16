Senator Hughes Announces Over $5.9M in Affordable Rental Housing Tax Credits for Projects in the 7th District

Harrisburg, PA – Senator Vincent Hughes announced over $5.9M in Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) for 4 rental housing projects in the 7th district. In total the projects will yield 163 affordable rental units, with 39 of those units being accessible units. The tax credits are reserved and managed by the PA Housing Finance Agency.

“Affordable housing continues to be a fundamental need in communities across Philadelphia and Pennsylvania,” said Senator Hughes. “These tax credits will allow us to provide more housing to renters and ensure our neighborhoods remain accessible to the folks who have lived there for decades. We must continue to make affordable housing a priority to enable more opportunity and upward progress in our neighborhoods.”

Low Income Housing Tax Credits were announced for the following projects in the 7th district:

Project: Linda Lockman King Apartments

Location: 5500 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia

Number of Units: New construction of 1 four-story building, consisting of:

4 one-bedrooms

19 two-bedrooms

10 three-bedrooms

*9 accessible units

Project: Gaudenzia Cathedral Park Homes

Location: Multiple Addresses, Philadelphia,

Number of Units: New construction of 3 three-story buildings, consisting of:

13 one-bedrooms

16 two-bedrooms

11 three-bedrooms

*8 accessible units

Project: The Queen Sr. Apartments

Location: 32-330 West Queen Lane, Philadelphia,

Number of Units: New construction of 1 four-story building, consisting of:

49 one-bedrooms for seniors aged 62 and above

*13 accessible units

Project: Westpark Redevelopment

Location: 4401 Holden Street, Philadelphia,

Number of Units: New construction of 3 two and three-story buildings, consisting of:

2 one-bedrooms

29 three-bedrooms

10 four-bedrooms

*9 accessible units

A full list of LIHTC recipients can be found on PHFA’s website.